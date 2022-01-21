UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Salzburg vs Bayern Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Friday 21 January 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Salzburg and Bayern.

Salzburg celebrate beating Sevilla to reach the UEFA Champions League last 16
Salzburg celebrate beating Sevilla to reach the UEFA Champions League last 16 Getty Images

Salzburg and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 16 February.

Salzburg vs Bayern at a glance

When: Wednesday 16 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 8 March)
Who: Group G runners-up Salzburg vs Group E winners Bayern
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

2020/21 highlights: Salzburg 2-6 Bayern
2020/21 highlights: Salzburg 2-6 Bayern

Salzburg clinched their place in folklore by becoming the first Austrian side to make it through to the knockout stage in the UEFA Champions League era and nine of their ten group-stage points came at Stadion Salzburg. That impressive home record will face its sternest test yet, however, when a Bayern side that won all six games in their section for the second time come to town.

Possible line-ups

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Lucas Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Form guide

Salzburg
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): W
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, Austrian Cup quarter-finals

Bayern 
Since Matchday 6: WLWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow

Squad changes

To follow

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 21 January 2022

Related Items

Salzburg vs Bayern: facts
Live

Salzburg vs Bayern: facts

Salzburg's first foray into the knockout phase brings a reunion with Bayern, who beat them Austrian side twice last season.
Recap: Benfica dare to dream
Live

Recap: Benfica dare to dream

Jorge Jesus left Benfica at the end of 2021, but the Eagles look to be in good shape as they head for the round of 16.
What to look out for in the last 16
Live

What to look out for in the last 16

The omens look good for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sporting CP ahead of the round of 16.
Champions League form guide
Live

Champions League form guide

Keep track of the round of 16 contenders' form since the end of the group stage.
Salzburg vs Bayern: facts
Live

Salzburg vs Bayern: facts

Salzburg's first foray into the knockout phase brings a reunion with Bayern, who beat them Austrian side twice last season.