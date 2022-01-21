UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Villarreal vs Juventus Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Friday 21 January 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Villarreal and Juventus.

Arnaut Danjuma scored twice as Villarreal won at Atalanta on UEFA Champions League Matchday 6
Arnaut Danjuma scored twice as Villarreal won at Atalanta on UEFA Champions League Matchday 6

Villarreal and Juventus meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 22 February.

Villarreal vs Juventus at a glance

When: Tuesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 16 March)
Who: Group F runners-up Villarreal vs Group H winners Juventus
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal
Highlights: Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

Neither side has particularly impressed domestically this season but the UEFA Champions League anthem has stirred something inside both teams. Villarreal saved their best until last in the group stage with a 3-2 victory at Atalanta sealing their progress while Juventus took the opposite path, qualifying by winning their first four matches.

Possible line-ups

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Trigueros, Capoue, Danjuma, Parejo, Yeremi Pino; Gerard Moreno

Juventus: Szczęsny; De Ligt, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Rabiot, Bentancur, Locatelli, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Morata

Form guide

Villarreal
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): LDLWWWWW
Where they stand: 8th in Liga

Juventus 
Since Matchday 6: WWLWDWWD
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Squad changes

