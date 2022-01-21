Villarreal vs Juventus Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Villarreal and Juventus meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 22 February.

Villarreal vs Juventus at a glance When: Tuesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 16 March)

Who: Group F runners-up Villarreal vs Group H winners Juventus

Where to watch the game on TV

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

Neither side has particularly impressed domestically this season but the UEFA Champions League anthem has stirred something inside both teams. Villarreal saved their best until last in the group stage with a 3-2 victory at Atalanta sealing their progress while Juventus took the opposite path, qualifying by winning their first four matches.

Possible line-ups

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Trigueros, Capoue, Danjuma, Parejo, Yeremi Pino; Gerard Moreno

Juventus: Szczęsny; De Ligt, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Rabiot, Bentancur, Locatelli, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Morata

Form guide

Villarreal

Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): LDLWWWWW

Where they stand: 8th in Liga

Juventus

Since Matchday 6: WWLWDWWD

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Squad changes

