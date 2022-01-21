Chelsea vs LOSC Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Friday 21 January 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Chelsea and LOSC.
Chelsea and LOSC meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 22 February.
Chelsea vs LOSC at a glance
When: Tuesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 16 March)
Who: Group H runners-up Chelsea vs Group G winners LOSC
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Though Chelsea were only runners-up in their group, progress was fairly straightforward for Thomas Tuchel's holders with their three home games all ending in victories and clean sheets. LOSC, by contrast, had to wait until the final match to qualify with their 3-1 success at Wolfsburg sealing their round of 16 place and a 2-1 triumph at Sevilla on Matchday 4 pivotal to their ascent to the Group G summit.
Possible line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner
LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; André, Renato Sanches, Xeka; Burak Yılmaz, David, Bamba
Form guide
Chelsea
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWWDDWWDDW
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup final
LOSC
Since Matchday 6: WDDWWD
Where they stand: 10th in Ligue 1
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow
Squad changes
To follow