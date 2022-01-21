Chelsea vs LOSC Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Chelsea and LOSC meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 22 February.

Chelsea vs LOSC at a glance When: Tuesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 16 March)

Who: Group H runners-up Chelsea vs Group G winners LOSC

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

2019/20 highlights: Chelsea 2-1 LOSC

Though Chelsea were only runners-up in their group, progress was fairly straightforward for Thomas Tuchel's holders with their three home games all ending in victories and clean sheets. LOSC, by contrast, had to wait until the final match to qualify with their 3-1 success at Wolfsburg sealing their round of 16 place and a 2-1 triumph at Sevilla on Matchday 4 pivotal to their ascent to the Group G summit.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; André, Renato Sanches, Xeka; Burak Yılmaz, David, Bamba

Form guide

Chelsea

Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWWDDWWDDW

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup final

LOSC

Since Matchday 6: WDDWWD

Where they stand: 10th in Ligue 1

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow

Squad changes

To follow