Champions League group stage recap: Salzburg break new ground

Salzburg made a fine start to Group G, but after a couple of setbacks they had to beat Sevilla in a crunch match to become the first Austrian team to come through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Campaign so far

Highlights: Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla

Group G runners-up: W3 D1 L2 F8 A6

Top scorer: Karim Adeyemi, Noah Okafor (3)

14/09: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg (Rakitić 42pen; Sučić 21pen)

29/09: Salzburg 2-1 LOSC (Adeyemi 35pen 53pen; Burak Yılmaz 62)

20/10: Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg (Adeyemi 3, Okafor 65 77; Nmecha 15)

02/11: Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg (Baku 3, Nmecha 60; Wöber 30)

23/11: LOSC 1-0 Salzburg (David 31)

08/12: Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla (Okafor 50)

Campaign in ten words: Nerves jangled after a brilliant start, but potential is there

UEFA.com reporter's view Salzburg looked to be cruising after taking seven points from their first three games, but faltered as they neared the final step. Results have not been quite as sparkling since November, but this exciting young team will be a force to be reckoned with once they regain their composure.

What we've learned

Some incredible attacking talent that has rolled off the Salzburg production line over the past decade, with the names of Erling Haaland and Sadio Mané writ large. Karim Adeyemi and Noah Okafor are next in line, both of them already realising their huge potential.

Watch all of Adeyemi's Champions League goals

Karim Adeyemi ﻿– 38 points

Noah Okafor – 31 points

Nicolas Seiwald﻿ – 25 points

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Wednesday 2 February at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

Key stats

• Salzburg are the first Austrian side to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

• Salzburg committed 101 fouls during the group stage – more than any other team.

• Goalkeeper Philipp Köhn made the fewest saves among all 32 teams in the group stage – only six.