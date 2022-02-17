Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 10 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Man. City) – 8 points

Marquinhos (Paris) – 8 points

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 14 points

Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 10 points

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 8 points

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 11 points

Bernardo Silva (Man. City) – 19 points

Phil Foden (Man. City) – 8 points

Raheem Sterling (Man. City) – 12 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 11 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.