Real Madrid vs Paris Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Monday 28 February 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Real Madrid and Paris.
Article top media content
Article body
Paris and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 9 March.
Real Madrid vs Paris at a glance
When: Wednesday 9 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: Paris lead 1-0 after the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Paris on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Paris dominated for long periods but came up against a resolute Madrid side who looked to have gone to the French capital determined not to play themselves out of the tie. After Thibaut Courtois saved Lionel Messi's second-half penalty, it appeared that they would return to Spain with parity; Kylian Mbappé had other ideas.
First leg starting line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Paredes, Verratti; Di María, Messi, Mbappé
Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Real Madrid
Since first leg: WW
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Paris
Since first leg: WL
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow