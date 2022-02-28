UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Real Madrid vs Paris Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Monday 28 February 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Real Madrid and Paris.

Neymar set up Kylian Mbappé for the Paris' late winner in the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Real Madrid
Neymar set up Kylian Mbappé for the Paris' late winner in the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Real Madrid NurPhoto via Getty Images

Paris and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 9 March.

Real Madrid vs Paris at a glance

When: Wednesday 9 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: Paris lead 1-0 after the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Paris on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Paris 1-0 Real Madrid
Highlights: Paris 1-0 Real Madrid

Paris dominated for long periods but came up against a resolute Madrid side who looked to have gone to the French capital determined not to play themselves out of the tie. After Thibaut Courtois saved Lionel Messi's second-half penalty, it appeared that they would return to Spain with parity; Kylian Mbappé had other ideas.

First leg starting line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Paredes, Verratti; Di María, Messi, Mbappé

Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Real Madrid
Since first leg: WW
Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Paris
Since first leg: WL
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow

