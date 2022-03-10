Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 10 March 2022
Bayern dominate this week's all-star team, with Inter, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Sporting CP also represented.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Antonio Adán (Sporting CP) – 7 points
Defenders
Niklas Süle (Bayern) – 9 points
Milan Škriniar (Inter) – 11 points
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 8 points
Aymeric Laporte (Man. City) – 8 points
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man. City) – 8 points
Midfielders
Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 7 points
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 14 points
Forwards
Thomas Müller (Bayern) – 11 points
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 24 points
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 17 points
