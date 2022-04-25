Liverpool's Alisson Becker on chasing another Champions League title, his goalkeeping credentials and the magic of Jürgen Klopp – interview

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018, and was widely regarded as the missing piece of manager Jürgen Klopp's puzzle. In his first season, the Reds won the UEFA Champions League, and took their first English league title in 30 years in his second.

After eliminating Benfica in this season's quarter-finals, the Reds are still in line for an extraordinary quadruple: they have won the English League Cup, and could yet take the FA Cup, the Premier League crown and become European champions for the seventh time. The 29-year-old Alisson tells UEFA.com what it feels like to win the top prize in world club football and how Klopp's passion keeps Liverpool ticking.

On wanting to win the Champions League again

There was a lot of desire to lift the trophy, to lift the 'Big Ears', even before we won the Champions League. Winning the Champions League is something special in a player's career. It is the best possible achievement for a club. It is the toughest competition to win, and we have managed to do it once.

And when you win it, and you experience that moment, the thought that fills your mind is that you want to be part of that moment again, you want to experience it again. We know it is very difficult, but we know how it's done. We will try our best so that we can do it again this year.

On what makes a top-class goalkeeper

Having a good sense of responsibility is very important for a goalkeeper. We have to take on a lot of responsibility, so we have to be aware of that. Focus [is the next one]. You have to have maximum concentration in key moments during a game. And determination, which is something that a goalkeeper has to work on a lot. From my point of view, no other player [on the field] works harder than the goalkeeper. You need determination in your day-to-day routine, so that you are fully prepared for matchday.

Alisson Becker factfile Born: 2 October 1992, Novo Hamburgo, Brazil

Height: 1.91m

UEFA club competition appearances/clean sheets: 58/23

Champions League appearances/clean sheets: 48/20

International appearances/clean sheets: 54/37

On Liverpool's development since his arrival

It was a huge challenge for me when I signed for Liverpool [in 2018]. I left Roma, after a brilliant season for me personally at a club at which both my family and I felt at home. Coming here meant there would be a lot of rewards for my career in the offing, and I think I made the right decision. I was aware of the responsibility it entailed: being the first-choice goalkeeper at a club like Liverpool. The team was essentially already in a position to reach a Champions League final.

I came here to reach my potential and achieve great things, which is what I have done. I don't really know how to gauge my importance to the team, but what I can say is that I give my all every day with a lot of passion and dedication with the knowledge that I can contribute something to the team, and that the team is dependent on all the pieces of the puzzle working well.

On Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp

He is the key figure in our squad. He is the foundation of our team. He is the one who started it all. Our mentality is just like his. He chose all the players in the team, signed most of them, and brought most of them here. And [Klopp isn't just a key figure in this team] because of his qualities as a coach, but also because of the type of person he is, his character.

He is the person who keeps us united, and who is responsible for reminding us in the decisive moments of how strong we are together and united, and he is also the one keeping our feet on the ground, so we're not distracted by the good results that we have been getting over the past few years.