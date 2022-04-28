Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 6 points

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 8 points

Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) – 8 points

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 7 points

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 7 points

Midfielders

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 8 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 11 points

Player of the Match: Thiago Alcántara highlights and reaction

Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool) – 8 points

Bernardo Silva (Man. City) – 11 points

Phil Foden (Man. City) – 7 points

Forwards

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 10 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.