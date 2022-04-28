Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 28 April 2022
Liverpool and Manchester City dominate the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 6 points
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 8 points
Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) – 8 points
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 7 points
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 7 points
Midfielders
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 8 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 11 points
Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool) – 8 points
Bernardo Silva (Man. City) – 11 points
Phil Foden (Man. City) – 7 points
Forwards
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 10 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.