Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 69 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Man. City) – 65 points

Éder Militão (Real Madrid) – 60 points

Reinildo (Atlético de Madrid) – 60 points

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 78 points

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 66 points

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 71 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) ﻿– 84﻿ points

Forwards

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 102 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 91 points

Sébastien Haller (Ajax) – 69 points