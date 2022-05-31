UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

Tuesday 31 May 2022

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, with players from Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all represented.

The team was selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel based on performances in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

Goalkeeper

Thiabult Courtois (Real Madrid)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

