UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Thiago Alcántara tops fan vote for best goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Friday 3 June 2022

The Liverpool midfielder's sweetly-struck effort against Porto at Anfield has won the fan vote for goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season.

Thiago Alcántara talks through his fans' goal of 2021/22

Thiago Alcántara's sweetly-struck piledriver for Liverpool against Porto on Matchday 5 has been voted goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Karim Benzema's powerful header for Real Madrid at Chelsea in the quarter-finals topped the expert list, but was pushed into fourth among supporters by Lionel Messi's first goal for Paris and Alex Telles's volley for Manchester United against Villarreal.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

1 Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool 2-0 Porto) – Group stage, 24/11/2021 (10th in official list)

2 Lionel Messi (Paris 2-0 Manchester City) – Group stage, 28/09/2021 (9th)

3 Alex Telles (Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal) – Group stage, 29/09/2021 (6th)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 3 June 2022

Selected for you

Top ten goals of the season
Live 31/05/2022

Top ten goals of the season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have selected their top ten goals – now vote for your favourite!
Where the final was won and lost
Live 28/05/2022

Where the final was won and lost

UEFA.com's team reporters join players and coaches in giving their final assessment.