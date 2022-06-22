2022/23 Champions League group stage as it stands
Who has already qualified for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League? Who could join them? Do we know the draw seedings?
Who will line up in this season's UEFA Champions League?
There are 26 teams who have qualified automatically for the 2022/23 group stage, with the remaining six places decided in qualifying – four via the champions path and two via the league path.
*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA
ENG: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham
ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla
ITA: Inter, Juventus, Milan, Napoli
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Leverkusen
FRA: Marseille, Paris
POR: Porto, Sporting CP
NED: Ajax
BEL: Club Brugge
AUT: Salzburg
SCO: Celtic
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk
The six UEFA Champions League play-off winners will complete the group stage line-up; four will come through the champions path and two via the league path.
Do we know the draw seedings?
Pot 1 contains the Champions League and Europa League title holders, and the champions of the top six associations based on their 2021 UEFA country coefficients.
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Frankfurt
Manchester City
Milan
Bayern
Paris
Porto
Ajax
For the group stage draw, Pots 2, 3 and 4 will be based on the final qualifiers' UEFA club coefficients.
When are this season's matches and draws?
Group stage
Matchday 1: 6–7 September 2022
Matchday 2: 13–14 September 2022
Matchday 3: 4–5 October 2022
Matchday 4: 11–12 October 2022
Matchday 5: 25–26 October 2022
Matchday 6: 1–2 November 2022
Champions League draw dates
Group stage: 25 August 2022
Round of 16: 7 November 2022
Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 17 March 2022
Knockout phase
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11–12 & 18–19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9–10 & 16–17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023