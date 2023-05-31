2024 UEFA Champions League final: Wembley Stadium

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season will conclude at London's Wembley Stadium.

The highlight of European football's club calendar returns to the London venue for a record eighth time, and the third in the UEFA Champions League era following the 2011 and 2013 finals.

Wembley Stadium's history

• Wembley has undergone a massive transformation since it hosted the last old-style European Champion Clubs' Cup final in 1992, but the new stadium has lost none of its prestige. The famous twin towers made way for an iconic arch over the stadium, which was totally rebuilt and is now one of the most modern and breathtaking arenas in the world.

• Boasting a seated capacity of around 90,000, the new Wembley reopened its doors in 2007 and is once again home to the England national side, as well as host to the nation's premier domestic cup finals.

• Known as the 'Home of Football', Wembley has hosted seven European Cup finals – more than any other stadium. AC Milan defeated Benfica 2-1 in Wembley's first European final in 1963 before Manchester United became the competition's first English winners thanks to their 4-1 extra-time triumph against the same Portuguese side in 1968.

In 1971, Ajax beat Panathinaikos 2-0 to lift the trophy for the first time, and there was also a 1-0 win for Liverpool against Club Brugge in 1978. Barcelona then won their first European Cup there in 1992 with a 1-0 extra-time defeat of Sampdoria, and claimed the trophy for the fourth time in 2011 after overcoming Manchester United 3-1. Finally, Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in the all-German decider in 2013.

• Wembley Stadium hosted all three of England's Group D games at UEFA EURO 2020, as well as two round of 16 matches, both semi-finals and the final itself, with the hosts only denied their maiden triumph in the competition on penalties against Italy. The outcome was more successful for England at UEFA Women's EURO 2022, as the Lionesses overcame Germany 2-1 after extra time to become European champions for the first time.

• The original Wembley Stadium, known as the Empire Stadium, was built as the centrepiece of a British Empire Exhibition a few years after the First World War, and was first opened in April 1923. It would serve as the focal point of English football until 2000, being demolished in 2003 to make way for the current structure.

• The old Wembley hosted the 1948 Olympic Games and the final of EURO '96 but, from an English perspective, unquestionably its finest hour came on 30 July 1966, when Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick to inspire England to a 4-2 extra-time win against West Germany in the FIFA World Cup final.

2023/24 Champions League dates

This will be the 69th season of Europe's elite club competition and the 32nd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League. Dates of all the competition's stages, including the final, will be released in due course.

Upcoming Champions League finals 2024: Wembley Stadium, London

2025: Fussball Arena München, Munich

What do the Champions League winners get?

The UEFA Champions League trophy stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg. "It may not be an artistic masterpiece, but everybody in football is keen to get their hands on it," said creator Jürg Stadelmann.

The winners will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

