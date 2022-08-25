UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed

Thursday 25 August 2022

The draw pots have been confirmed for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

UEFA via Getty Images

The pots have been confirmed for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw, which will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00 CET on Thursday 25 August.

Follow the draw live

Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)
Manchester City (ENG)
AC Milan (ITA)
Bayern München (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Porto (POR)
Ajax (NED)

Pot 2

Liverpool (ENG)
Chelsea (ENG)
Barcelona (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Sevilla (ESP)
Leipzig (GER)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Salzburg (AUT)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Inter (ITA)
Napoli (ITA)
Benfica (POR)
Sporting CP (POR)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Pot 4

Rangers (SCO)
Dinamo (CRO)
Marseille (FRA)
Copenhagen (DEN)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Celtic (SCO)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Which clubs are paired in the Champions League draw?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:

A Real Madrid & Barcelona
B Frankfurt & Leipzig
C Man City & Liverpool
D AC Milan & Napoli
E Bayern & Dortmund
F Paris & Marseille
G Porto & Benfica
H Chelsea & Tottenham
I Juventus & Inter
J Atlético de Madrid & Sevilla
K Rangers & Celtic

When are the Champions League group matches?

Matchday 1: 6/7 September
Matchday 2: 13/14 September
Matchday 3: 4/5 October
Matchday 4: 11/12 October
Matchday 5: 25/26 October
Matchday 6: 1/2 November
Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Download the app

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 25 August 2022

Selected for you

Who is in the group stage?
Live 25/08/2022

Who is in the group stage?

Which teams have qualified for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage?
2022/23 match and draw dates
Live 25/08/2022

2022/23 match and draw dates

What are the match dates? When are the draws? Where is the 2023 final?