Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Erling Haaland ahead of Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappé

Erling Haaland has moved ahead of Mohamed Salah at the top of this season's UEFA Champions League scoring charts after hitting five against Leipzig in the round of 16 second leg to take his tally for the campaign to ten.



The Norwegian forward struck five times in the group stage and, after drawing a blank against Leipzig in the round of 16 first leg, doubled his season's tally by becoming only the third player to score five in a Champions League match in the second leg to propel Manchester City into the quarter-finals.

That took the 22-year-old two goals clear of Salah, whose Liverpool side were knocked out in the last 16, with the eliminated Kylian Mbappé a goal further back on seven and Vinícius Júnior and João Mário the closest remaining challengers to Haaland on six apiece.

2022/23 Champions League top scorers 10 Erling Haaland (Man City)

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

6 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

6 João Mário (Benfica) 5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

5 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

5 Rafa Silva (Benfica) 4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern)

4 Olivier Giroud (Milan)

4 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

4 Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

4 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)

4 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Mbappé can no longer add to his haul after Paris were eliminated by Bayern, but Vinícius Júnior and João Mário are in the last eight with Real Madrid and Benfica respectively.



2022/23 Champions League stats

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League

5 João Cancelo (Man City/Bayern)

4 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

4 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)

3 Serge Gnabry (Bayern)

3 Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

3 Neymar (Paris)

3 Ivan Perišić (Spurs)

3 André Silva (Leipzig)

3 Mohamed Simakan (Leipzig)

3 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)



Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League

10 Erling Haaland (Man City)

10 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

10 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

9 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

8 Lionel Messi (Paris)

8 João Mário (Benfica)

7 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22

Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool), 12/10/22

Erling Haaland (Man City 7-0 Leipzig), 14/03/23

Champions League all-time top scorers

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

Van Nistelrooy: My top three goals

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

