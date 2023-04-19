Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Erling Haaland ahead of Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappé
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Who has scored the most goals in this season's UEFA Champions League? Who has provided the most assists?
Erling Haaland leads Mohamed Salah by four goals at the top of this season's UEFA Champions League scoring charts after registering his 12th of the campaign in Manchester City's quarter-final second-leg draw at Bayern, adding to his effort in the first leg.
The Norwegian forward struck five times in the group stage and, after drawing a blank against Leipzig in the round of 16 first leg, doubled his season's tally by becoming only the third player to score five in a Champions League match in the second leg to propel Manchester City into the last eight.
2022/23 Champions League top scorers
12 Erling Haaland (Man City)
8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
6 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
6 João Mário (Benfica)
5 Olivier Giroud (Milan)
5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
5 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)
5 Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
5 Rafa Silva (Benfica)
5 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)
The 22-year-old is now four goals clear of Salah, whose Liverpool side were knocked out in the last 16, with the eliminated Kylian Mbappé a goal further back on seven. That leaves Vinícius Júnior as the closest remaining challenger to Haaland on six, ahead of the pair's semi-final meeting as Man City take on Real Madrid.
Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League
6 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
5 João Cancelo (Man City/Bayern)
5 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
4 Federico Dimarco (Inter)
4 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)
4 Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)
4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)
4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)
4 Rafael Leão (Milan)
4 Lionel Messi (Paris)
Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League
13 Erling Haaland (Man City)
12 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
10 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
10 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
8 Lionel Messi (Paris)
8 João Mário (Benfica)
7 Olivier Giroud (Milan)
7 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)
7 Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
7 Rafa Silva (Benfica)
7 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)
Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22
Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool), 12/10/22
Erling Haaland (Man City 7-0 Leipzig), 14/03/23
Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15
2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12
2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5