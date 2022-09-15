Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 15 September 2022
Two Club Brugge players are joined by representatives of nine other clubs in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 2.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Antonio Adán (Sporting CP) – 8 points
Defenders
Denzel Dumfries (Inter) – 12 points
John Stones (Man City) – 10 points
Joël Matip (Liverpool) – 12 points
Lucas Hernández (Bayern) – 13 points
Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge) – 10 points
Midfielders
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 12 points
Matteo Politano (Napoli) – 11 points
Robert Andrich (Leverkusen) – 10 points
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – 10 points
Forwards
Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge) – 14 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.