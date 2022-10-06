Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Diogo Costa (Porto) – 16 points

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 14 points

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 13 points

Reece James (Chelsea) – 20 points

Midfielders

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 14 points

Ángel Di María (Juventus) – 15 points

Amine Harit (Marseille) – 13 points

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) – 16 points

Sadio Mané (Bayern) – 15 points

Forwards

André Silva (Leipzig) – 16 points

Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.