Champions League round of 16 draw made: Liverpool face Real Madrid in repeat of 2022 final, Paris get Bayern
Monday 7 November 2022
Article summary
The last 16 have learned what lies between them and the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
Article top media content
Article body
Liverpool vs Real Madrid is perhaps the pick of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties following the draw made at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.
When are the UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures?
14 February (first leg) / 8 March (second leg)
AC Milan (ITA) vs Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Bayern (GER)
15 February / 7 March
Club Brugge (BEL) vs Benfica (POR)
Dortmund (GER) vs Chelsea (ENG)
21 February / 15 March
Liverpool (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)
Frankfurt (GER) vs Napoli (ITA)
22 February / 14 March
Leipzig (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)
Inter (ITA) vs Porto (POR)
All kick-offs 21:00 CET.
How did the draw work?
Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams). No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their own association.
Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.
2022/23 Champions League dates
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023