Who are the fastest players in this season's Champions League?

If Manchester City's Kyle Walker is asked to rein in Kylian Mbappé when England take on France in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final, he is likely to have a better chance than most of keeping pace with the Paris forward.

Walker is no slouch himself, the 32-year-old having been clocked during his career at a similar kind of maximum speed to Mbappé, but he will nonetheless have his work cut out on Saturday. Indeed Mbappé has scored five goals at the finals already, leaving defenders in his wake in the process.

However, it is a measure of the immense athleticism in the UEFA Champions League that Mbappé's fastest sprint in this season's competition (clocked at 35.6 km/h) leaves him only 11th in the 2022/23 rankings, with his France team-mates Ousmane Dembélé and Theo Hernández among ten players who have run faster.

36.6 Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar, UKR)

36.6 Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona, FRA)

36.5 Rafael Leão (AC Milan, POR)

36.3 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, URU)

36.2 Nuno Tavares (Marseille, POR)

36.2 Alphonso Davies (Bayern, CAN)

36.1 Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen, FRA)

36.1 Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund, GER)

35.9 Rafa Silva (Benfica, POR)

35.7 Theo Hernández (AC Milan, FRA)

35.6 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, FRA)

35.6 Pepê (Porto, BRA)

The only other Champions League speedster still involved in the World Cup is Portugal forward Rafael Leão, who came off the bench to score in their 6-1 round of 16 win against Switzerland. Only Dembélé and Shakhtar sensation Mudryk clocked a faster time than the AC Milan man this term.

Generally regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt hit a speed of 44.7km during one record-breaking race but that was without a ball at his feet.