Champions League last 16 form guide: Scores, results, league position, schedule, fixtures
Wednesday 4 January 2023
Article summary
Keep track of the UEFA Champions League contenders' form between the group stage and the start of the knockouts on 14 February.
Article top media content
Article body
Most of the UEFA Champions League hopefuls have now returned from their winter breaks, with the sides from Belgium, England, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain all back up and running.
Keep track of the contenders' form before the start of the knockouts on 14 February. Who's running hot? Who's not?
Bayern
Since Matchday 6: WWW (all competitions, most recent first)
Winter break: 12 November to 20 January
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Round of 16: Paris, 14/02 (a) | 08/03 (h)
- Bayern had 16 players called up for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a contingent matched by Manchester City and bettered only by Barcelona.
Benfica
Since Matchday 6: LDWWWWW
Winter break: 26 November to 17 December
Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Portuguese Cup round of 16
Round of 16: Club Brugge, 15/02 (a) | 07/03 (h)
- The Eagles' 28-match unbeaten start to 2022/23 (W23 D5) ended with a 3-0 loss at Braga on 30 December.
Chelsea
Since Matchday 6: DWLLL
Winter break: 12 November to 27 December
Where they stand: 10th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 64
Round of 16: Dortmund, 15/02 (a) | 07/03 (h)
- The Blues have managed back-to-back league wins just once since Graham Potter was appointed on 8 September.
Club Brugge
Since Matchday 6: DLDWL
Winter break: 13 November to 21 December
Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League
Round of 16: Benfica, 15/02 (h) | 07/03 (a)
- Club Brugge's current run of three matches without a win is their worst sequence since November 2021.
Dortmund
Since Matchday 6: LLW
Winter break: 11 November to 22 January
Where they stand: 6th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Round of 16: Chelsea, 15/02 (h) | 07/03 (a)
- Dortmund have won just six of their last 16 games in all competitions.
Frankfurt
Since Matchday 6: DWW
Winter break: 13 November to 21 January
Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Round of 16: Napoli, 21/02 (h) | 15/03 (a)
- Daichi Kamada has scored 12 goals for Frankfurt in all competitions this season, his best return in a single Eintracht campaign since he joined the club in 2017.
Inter
Since Matchday 6: WWWL
Winter break: 13 November to 4 January
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Round of 16: Porto, 22/02 (h) | 14/03 (a)
- The Nerazzurri have been involved in a solitary draw in all competitions in 2022/23 – 3-3 at Barcelona on Matchday 4.
Leipzig
Since Matchday 6: WWW
Winter break: 12 November to 20 January
Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Round of 16: Man City, 22/02 (h) | 14/03 (a)
- Leipzig ended 2022 on a six-match winning streak and unbeaten in 13 (W11 D2).
Liverpool
Since Matchday 6: LWWLWWW
Winter break: 12 November to 22 December
Where they stand: 6th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 64
Round of 16: Real Madrid, 21/02 (h) | 15/03 (a)
- The Reds dropped more points in the opening 17 rounds of the Premier League season than in the whole of 2021/22.
Man City
Since Matchday 6: DWWLWW
Winter break: 12 November to 22 December
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 64, English League Cup quarter-finals
Round of 16: Leipzig, 22/02 (a) | 14/03 (h)
- Erling Haaland (21) ended second only to Harry Kane (26) among the Premier League's top scorers for 2022 – despite only arriving in England in July.
Milan
Since Matchday 6: WWDW
Winter break: 13 November to 4 January
Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Round of 16: Tottenham, 14/02 (h) | 08/03 (a)
- The Rossoneri have won nine out of 11 at home in all competitions this season.
Napoli
Since Matchday 6: LWWW
Winter break: 12 November to 4 January
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Round of 16: Frankfurt, 21/02 (a) | 15/03 (h)
- Napoli were on an 11-match winning run in Serie A prior to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Inter on 4 January. They have dropped just seven points in the whole campaign.
Paris
Since Matchday 6: LWWW
Winter break: 13 November to 28 December
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16
Round of 16: Bayern, 14/02 (h) | 08/03 (a)
- Paris's lead atop Ligue 1 was cut to four points with a 3-1 loss at second-placed Lens on 1 January, the capital club's first top-flight defeat since March.
Porto
Since Matchday 6: WWWDWWW
Winter break: 25 November to 8 December
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup round of 16, Portuguese League Cup semi-finals
Round of 16: Inter, 22/02 (a) | 14/03 (h)
- The Dragons are ten matches unbeaten in all competitions (W8 D2), scoring 31 goals in the process.
Real Madrid
Since Matchday 6: WWWL
Winter break: 10 November to 30 December
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 16
Round of 16: Liverpool, 21/02 (a) | 15/03 (h)
- Madrid are 14 matches unbeaten at home (W11 D3), stretching back to last season's Champions League quarter-final defeat against Chelsea.
Tottenham
Since Matchday 6: WLDWLL
Winter break: 12 November to 26 December
Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 64
Round of 16: Milan, 14/02 (h) | 08/03 (a)
- Spurs had conceded the first goal in each of their last ten outings in all competitions prior to the 4-0 defeat of Crystal Palace on 4 January.