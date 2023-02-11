Club World Cup: Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal in final

UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid beat Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 5-3 to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde both scored in either half while Karim Benzema was also on target as Real Madrid claimed the trophy for the eighth time.

Club World Cup fixtures and results 01/02 Al Ahly 3-0 Auckland City (first round)

04/02 Seattle Sounders 0-1 vs Al Ahly (second round)

04/02 Wydad Casablanca 1-1aet Al-Hilal (Al-Hilal win 5-3 on pens, second round)

07/02 Flamengo 2-3 Al-Hilal (semi-finals)

08/02 Al Ahly 1-4 Real Madrid (semi-finals)

11/02 Al Ahly 2-4 Flamengo (third-place play-off)

11/02 Real Madrid 5-3 Al-Hilal (final)

What is the Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup is an annual tournament organised by FIFA that involves the winners of the six continental confederations and the host nation's league champions. European sides have now won each of the last ten editions.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup in 2022 Getty Images

Who was playing in the Club World Cup?

Entered in the first round

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Entered in the second round

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Seattle Sounders (United States)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Entered in the semi-finals

Flamengo (Brazil)

Real Madrid (Spain)

When and where was the Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup was held across two venues in Morocco – in Rabat and Tangier – from Wednesday 1 to Saturday 11 February.

How did Real Madrid qualify for the Club World Cup?

2022 Champions League final highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris thanks to Vinícius Júnior's goal just before the hour. That triumph marked Madrid's 14th European Cup – extending their lead at the top of the all-time honours board – and was a record-breaking fourth win for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid's Club World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin, Luis López, Lucas Cañizares

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Jesús Vallejo, Nacho, Álvaro Odriozola, Antonio Rüdiger, Marvel

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Mario Martín, Sergio Arribas

Forwards: Marco Asensio, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Mariano Díaz

Club World Cup list of winners

Real Madrid 5 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2023)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Bayern München 2 (2013, 2021)

Corinthians 2 (2000, 2012)

AC Milan 1 (2007)

Chelsea 1 (2022)

Internacional 1 (2006)

Inter Milan 1 (2010)

Liverpool 1 (2019)

Manchester United 1 (2008)

São Paulo 1 (2005)

Which nations' teams are most successful at the Club World Cup?

8: Spain

4: Brazil

3: England

2: Germany, Italy

Real Madrid's last Club World Cup success was in 2018 Getty Images

Who has won the most overall world club titles?*

Real Madrid 8 (1960, 1998, 2002; 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2023)

AC Milan 4 (1969, 1989, 1990; 2007)

Bayern München 4 (1976, 2001; 2013, 2021)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Boca Juniors 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Inter Milan 3 (1964, 1965; 2010)

Nacional 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Peñarol 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

São Paulo 3 (1992, 1993; 2005)

*European/South American Cup plus FIFA Club World Cup

European sides' Club World Cup scorers

7: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

6: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

5: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luis Suárez (Barcelona)

4: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3: Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

2: Adriano (Barcelona), Peter Crouch (Liverpool), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Quinton Fortune (Manchester United), Raúl González (Real Madrid), Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Pedro Rodríguez (Barcelona), own goals

1: Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid), Jonathan Biabiany (Inter Milan), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Nicky Butt (Manchester United), Dante (Bayern München), Deco (Barcelona), Samuel Eto'o (Inter Milan), Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona), Darren Fletcher (Manchester United), Geremi (Real Madrid), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Mario Götze (Bayern München), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Barcelona), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Xavi Hernández (Barcelona), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Kaká (AC Milan), Naby Keïta (Liverpool), Seydou Keita (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid), Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München), Rafael Márquez (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Maxwell (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Inter Milan), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Alessandro Nesta (AC Milan), Goran Pandev (Inter Milan), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern München), Franck Ribéry (Bayern München), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), ﻿Ronaldinho (Barcelona), Sávio (Real Madrid), Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan), Dejan Stanković (Inter Milan), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Nemanja Vidić (Manchester United), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United), Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a Club World Cup goal Corbis via Getty Images

Gareth Bale celebrates a Club World Cup goal Getty Images

Lionel Messi celebrates a Club World Cup goal AFP via Getty Images