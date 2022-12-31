Champions League quarter-final draw: Who's in it? When is it? Is there country protection? Where to watch?

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 17 March. The ceremony begins at 12:00 CET.

Are the Champions League semi-finals drawn at the same time?

Yes. There are three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

Are there away goals in the knockout stage? No. The away-goals rule was abolished from the start of the 2021/22 season with drawn ties now going to extra time and penalties regardless of the aggregate scoreline.

Who's in the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The winners of the eight round of 16 ties will be involved in the draw. The round of 16 is spread across four matchweeks, starting on Tuesday 14 February and concluding on Wednesday 15 March.

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Paris vs Bayern

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Dortmund vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Leipzig vs Man City

Inter vs Porto

Can teams from the same country play each other in the Champions League quarter-finals?

Yes, it is an open draw. There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same national association and teams they previously came up against in the group stage.

How does the Champions League quarter-final draw work?

The full draw procedure will be confirmed in due course.

How can I watch the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 12:00 CET on Friday 17 March.

When are the quarter-finals?

The first legs take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, with the returns scheduled for 18 and 19 April. The semi-finals will be on 9/10 and 16/17 May with the final on Saturday 10 June.