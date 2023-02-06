Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday, 6 February 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Article top media content
Article body
Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 21 February.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid at a glance
When: Tuesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Anfield, Liverpool
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 15 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
After Real Madrid beat Liverpool in last season’s UEFA Champions League final, coach Carlo Ancelotti said the Reds were "easier to decipher" than some of his side’s other opponents en route to the final. The Italian will see whether he really has definitively cracked Liverpool’s code when the sides meet at Anfield: their tenth European Cup encounter in total, with Madrid 5-3 up in terms of wins so far.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konaté, Tsimikas; Thiago Alcántara, Fabinho, Milner; Jones; Salah, Firmino
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modrić; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow
Squad changes
Liverpool
In: Stefan Bajcetic*, Cody Gakpo, Kaide Gordon*, Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams*
Out: Luke Chambers, Arthur, Calvin Ramsey
Real Madrid
In: Marvel*, Rafel Obrador*, Nicolás Paz*
Out: none
* List B
Form guide
Liverpool
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWLD
Where they stand: 10th in Premier League
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals
Expert predictions
Matthew Howarth, Liverpool reporter
To follow.
Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "I know we have played Real Madrid in a couple of recent finals but it is not so often that our two clubs have met in a two-legged tie so now we can look forward to this happening. Real's European record is the best around. We know this. But we also know that ours is not too bad. On top of this, we know that we have Anfield and everyone knows what this means."
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "It'll be a very entertaining tie and a very tough one. There'll be a great atmosphere at Anfield and also at the Bernabéu. It'll be a spectacular tie."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.