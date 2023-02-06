Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 21 February.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid at a glance When: Tuesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 15 March)

What do you need to know?

After Real Madrid beat Liverpool in last season’s UEFA Champions League final, coach Carlo Ancelotti said the Reds were "easier to decipher" than some of his side’s other opponents en route to the final. The Italian will see whether he really has definitively cracked Liverpool’s code when the sides meet at Anfield: their tenth European Cup encounter in total, with Madrid 5-3 up in terms of wins so far.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid previous meetings

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konaté, Tsimikas; Thiago Alcántara, Fabinho, Milner; Jones; Salah, Firmino

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modrić; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Liverpool

In: Stefan Bajcetic*, Cody Gakpo, Kaide Gordon*, Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams*

Out: Luke Chambers, Arthur, Calvin Ramsey

Real Madrid

In: Marvel*, Rafel Obrador*, Nicolás Paz*

Out: none

* List B

Form guide

Liverpool

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWLD ﻿

Where they stand: 10th in Premier League

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDWWW

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals

Expert predictions

Matthew Howarth, Liverpool reporter

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

What the coaches say

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "I know we have played Real Madrid in a couple of recent finals but it is not so often that our two clubs have met in a two-legged tie so now we can look forward to this happening. Real's European record is the best around. We know this. But we also know that ours is not too bad. On top of this, we know that we have Anfield and everyone knows what this means.﻿"

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "It'll be a very entertaining tie and a very tough one. There'll be a great atmosphere at Anfield and also at the Bernabéu. It'll be a spectacular tie."