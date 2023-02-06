Frankfurt vs Napoli Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Frankfurt and Napoli meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 21 February.

Frankfurt vs Napoli at a glance When: Tuesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Frankfurt Stadion, Frankfurt am Main

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 15 March)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Frankfurt vs Napoli on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Europa League winners last season, Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying their maiden Champions League campaign, but have quite a challenge if they are to make it to the last eight: Napoli were unbeaten in their first 17 games of the season in all competitions (W15 D2) and Luciano Spalletti’s side continue to top Serie A. The sides' only previous meetings were in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup, Frankfurt winning both legs 1-0: a good omen for Oliver Glasner's side.

Watch all of Frankfurt's Champions League Group Stage goals

Predicted line-ups

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Jakić, N'Dicka; Dina Ebimbe, Sow, Kamada, Pellegrini; Lindstrøm, Kolo Muani, Götze

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Østigård, Kim, Olivera; Ndombélé, Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Frankfurt

In: Philipp Max, Almamy Touré, Aurélio Buta

Out: Jens Grahl, Jérôme Onguéné, Luca Pellegrini

Napoli

In: Bartosz Bereszyński, Pierluigi Gollini

Out: Salvatore Sirigu, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin

Form guide

Frankfurt

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Napoli

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLW ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A

Expert predictions

Steffen Potter, Frankfurt reporter

Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter

What the coaches say

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "Napoli are the best team in the top five leagues but there [is plenty of time to go until the game]: everything can change."

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "Every draw is tough at this level, although we are pleased that we have avoided Paris. Eintracht Frankfurt are still the holders of the Europa League, which is the second-biggest competition in Europe, and they are on the up as a team. It certainly won’t be easy﻿."