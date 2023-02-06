Frankfurt vs Napoli Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday, 6 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Frankfurt and Napoli.
Frankfurt and Napoli meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 21 February.
Frankfurt vs Napoli at a glance
When: Tuesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Frankfurt Stadion, Frankfurt am Main
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 15 March)
Where to watch Frankfurt vs Napoli on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Europa League winners last season, Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying their maiden Champions League campaign, but have quite a challenge if they are to make it to the last eight: Napoli were unbeaten in their first 17 games of the season in all competitions (W15 D2) and Luciano Spalletti’s side continue to top Serie A. The sides' only previous meetings were in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup, Frankfurt winning both legs 1-0: a good omen for Oliver Glasner's side.
Predicted line-ups
Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Jakić, N'Dicka; Dina Ebimbe, Sow, Kamada, Pellegrini; Lindstrøm, Kolo Muani, Götze
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Østigård, Kim, Olivera; Ndombélé, Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Squad changes
Frankfurt
In: Philipp Max, Almamy Touré, Aurélio Buta
Out: Jens Grahl, Jérôme Onguéné, Luca Pellegrini
Napoli
In: Bartosz Bereszyński, Pierluigi Gollini
Out: Salvatore Sirigu, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin
Form guide
Frankfurt
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWWW
Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Napoli
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLW
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A
Expert predictions
Steffen Potter, Frankfurt reporter
Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter
What the coaches say
Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "Napoli are the best team in the top five leagues but there [is plenty of time to go until the game]: everything can change."
Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "Every draw is tough at this level, although we are pleased that we have avoided Paris. Eintracht Frankfurt are still the holders of the Europa League, which is the second-biggest competition in Europe, and they are on the up as a team. It certainly won’t be easy."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.