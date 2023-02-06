UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Frankfurt vs Napoli Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday, 6 February 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Frankfurt and Napoli.

Frankfurt and Napoli meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 21 February.

Frankfurt vs Napoli at a glance

When: Tuesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Frankfurt Stadion, Frankfurt am Main
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 15 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Frankfurt vs Napoli on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Europa League winners last season, Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying their maiden Champions League campaign, but have quite a challenge if they are to make it to the last eight: Napoli were unbeaten in their first 17 games of the season in all competitions (W15 D2) and Luciano Spalletti’s side continue to top Serie A. The sides' only previous meetings were in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup, Frankfurt winning both legs 1-0: a good omen for Oliver Glasner's side.

Watch all of Frankfurt's Champions League Group Stage goals

Predicted line-ups

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Jakić, N'Dicka; Dina Ebimbe, Sow, Kamada, Pellegrini; Lindstrøm, Kolo Muani, Götze

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Østigård, Kim, Olivera; Ndombélé, Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Frankfurt
In: Philipp Max, Almamy Touré, Aurélio Buta
Out: Jens Grahl, Jérôme Onguéné, Luca Pellegrini

Napoli
In: Bartosz Bereszyński, Pierluigi Gollini
Out: Salvatore Sirigu, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin

Form guide

Frankfurt
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWWW ﻿
Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Napoli
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLW ﻿
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A

Expert predictions

Steffen Potter, Frankfurt reporter
Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter
What the coaches say

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "Napoli are the best team in the top five leagues but there [is plenty of time to go until the game]: everything can change."

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "Every draw is tough at this level, although we are pleased that we have avoided Paris. Eintracht Frankfurt are still the holders of the Europa League, which is the second-biggest competition in Europe, and they are on the up as a team. It certainly won’t be easy﻿."

Where is the 2023 Champions League final?

Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

