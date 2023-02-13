Take your game to the next level: Fernando Torres on movement

One of the forward stars of the Spain side that won two UEFA EUROs and a FIFA World Cup from 2008–12, Fernando Torres played club football at the highest level with Atlético, Liverpool and Chelsea, winning the UEFA Champions League with the Blues in 2011/12.

Always a danger in the opposition penalty area, the now 38-year-old scored 20 goals in his 79 UEFA Champions League games, and in this new series of clips, presented by Gatorade, he shows how to translate his top-level skills to the futsal pitch, starting with a piece on movement in the box.

Demonstrating how to beat his marker after receiving the ball with his back to goal, Torres shows how forwards use their arms (and indeed hands) completely legitimately to keep defenders at bay, and how to spin off his man and shoot. "It's important that when [the defender] thinks he can anticipate our move, we use our leg and arm to block him and turn – to stop him and turn because that way he stays behind [us]," he says.

Fernando Torres sends his marker the wrong way

"[In this situation, the defender] doesn't know which way I'm going," adds the forward capped 110 times by his country. "I'll choose which side to use by showing him the ball. If you know he'll anticipate your move this way, go the other way."

Torres credits France and Arsenal great Thierry Henry with demonstrating how a forward could twist their way out of trouble. "I'd pay special attention to him because he was a different player than what we had in Spain," he explains. "How he used his body and hands to block the defender, how he'd turn and accelerate. It's something I'd try and copy when I was playing in my neighbourhood teams."

Oddly enough, Torres gave perhaps his best demonstration of what he had learned from Henry in a 4-2 Champions League quarter-final win against the Frenchman's old side Arsenal in 2007/08. "I received the ball from out wide, turned inside and shot into the top corner," Torres recalls. "I have special memories of that goal because of how it resonated with the fans inside Anfield."

Watch the video to take your game to the next level with Fernando Torres