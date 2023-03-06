Official 2023 UEFA Champions League final ball unveiled

Official match ball supplier adidas have unveiled the ball that will be used for the remainder of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season, with the UCL Pro Ball Istanbul celebrating the culture and footballing history of the city that will host the final on Saturday 10 June.

Taking inspiration from the colours of the ball used in the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, a royal blue background and gold and silver icons pay homage to one of the most exciting comebacks the competition has ever seen. Gold detailing represents the history and culture of the city, while the silver markings are a take on the coveted Champions League trophy.

Iconic white stars each contain one of three patterns that signify the bridges that connect Europe and Asia, while the blue and orange shading on the outside of the stars represents both continents.

As well as the new graphic design, the ball features a range of adidas performance technology, including an innovative PRISMA surface texture that offers Europe's best players even more precision on the ball. The outer texture coating – consistent across all adidas UEFA Champions League official match balls – offers secure grip and complete control, while the thermally bonded seamless construction guarantees ultimate performance.

adidas has been a proud official match ball supplier of the UEFA Champions League since 2001, enjoying a hugely successful partnership across both the men's and women's competitions.