Guess the UEFA Champions League winners with our bracket game

The UEFA Champions League bracket game challenges you to guess the winner of each tie from the quarter-finals to the final.

Create your bracket now

﻿The game is free to play and can be accessed via the UEFA Gaming website and Android/iOS mobile apps. Log in or sign up to save your predictions, track your score and share with your friends.

You can save your bracket any time before the final to be entered into the draw, but make your picks before the quarter-finals kick off to be in with the best chance of winning.

The top prize on offer is an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2024 final at Wembley (flights and accommodation included). Other prizes include one of five official match balls or a Champions League shirt of your choice, with winners to be announced in the week of 12 June 2023.