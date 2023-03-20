UEFA Champions League quarter-finals: What to look out for

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw, as always, has thrown up some intriguing sub-plots and heavyweight contests.

we pick out some of the key storylines ahead of the last-eight ties on 11/12 and 18/19 April.

Bayern aim to avoid past last-eight mistakes

Highlights: Bayern 2-0 Paris

Safely through to the Champions League quarter-finals for a record 21st time, Bayern's latest vintage are going to take some stopping this season. Julian Nagelsmann's side have won all eight of their matches so far this season, overcoming Barcelona, Inter and Paris at home and away. However, the six-time winners have been eliminated at the quarter-final stage in both the last two campaigns, losing to Paris and Villarreal in 2020/21 and 2021/22 respectively, and former coach Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side will be eager to make it an unwanted hat-trick.

Joshua Kimmich summed up their task: "It's definitely one of the toughest draws but we're still confident and I'm looking forward to playing against Pep Guardiola. Every football fan will be looking forward to the two games because it's two top teams facing off. City have very good individual players, paired with a good coach who has a good plan. They've been playing consistently at the highest level for years now. We're also a team with lots of good individuals, but we've also shown that we work very well as a team and also have a top coach. It'll be evenly matched."

Benfica and Inter look to turn back time

Highlights: Benfica 5-1 Club Brugge

The last eight has not been a happy hunting ground for the Portuguese side recently. Since reaching the European Cup final in 1990, Benfica have made five appearances at this stage and been eliminated every time – all in the Champions League era. Inter, meanwhile, are in the quarter-finals for the first time in 12 years and have not gone further since they lifted the trophy in 2010. Little wonder then that all involved in this tie are buzzing with anticipation and hoping for a return to the glory days.

"Inter are back in the Champions League quarter-finals and we're really really proud of this because a club like ours deserves to be playing in matches like this," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. "These two games against Benfica will be amazing with a great atmosphere. Benfica are a strong side and a big club, who deservedly won their group. But we're a good side too and we want to get our fans dreaming again. It'll be an emotional and tough tie."

Potter in awe of Ancelotti's aura

2022 highlights: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea

In contrast to Benfica and Inter, the latter stages of this competition tend to bring out the best in Real Madrid and Chelsea. Inconsistent in the Premier League this season, the Blues will take heart from being in a similar position when they went on to lift the trophy in 2021, while they came agonisingly close to an astonishing comeback against Madrid at this stage last year. Carlo Ancelotti's side needed extra time then and the 63-year-old ended that campaign by becoming the first coach to win the trophy four times – a feat not lost on current Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

"I do not know Ancelotti personally but I have faced him when he was at Everton," he said. "I know he is a gentleman. It goes without saying, the amount of respect I have for him and what he has achieved is amazing, the length of time between winning the Champions League, 20 years, that is amazing and incredible. I said we would try and win the Champions League but that is the same for the other seven clubs and you can always lose in the quarter-final as that is the nature of the Champions League."

Spalletti wary of Milan's history and renaissance

Highlights: Napoli 3-0 Frankfurt

A 20-point chasm separated Napoli and Milan in Serie A when they were pulled out of the hat together, a gap made more remarkable by the fact the former are in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history while the Rossoneri are seven-time European champions. "We were so happy because we achieved a historic milestone," said Partenopei coach Luciano Spalletti, who went on to downplay the significance of Milan's erratic campaign.

"I'd have preferred not to face an Italian side," said the 64-year-old. "Only fools would say this a favourable draw. Only Real Madrid have won more trophies in this competition than Milan so their record speaks for itself. Everyone knows that having experience on the international stage is crucial. In this regard, Milan are the favourites. They also knocked out a great team in Tottenham [in the round of 16]. Milan are constantly improving. They've got past a blip in their season and have got themselves sorted."