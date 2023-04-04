UEFA Champions League quarter-finals: What to look out for

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw, as always, has thrown up some intriguing sub-plots and heavyweight contests.

Tuchel takes on Guardiola once again

Highlights: Bayern 2-0 Paris

Former adversaries in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola also have history in this competition. Tuchel, appointed Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern successor on 24 March, outwitted Guardiola in the 2021 final to guide Chelsea to their second title and deny Man City their first.

Tuchel inherits a side that are going to take some stopping this season. They have won all eight of their matches so far this season, overcoming Barcelona, Inter and Paris at home and away. However, the six-time winners have been eliminated at the quarter-final stage in both the last two campaigns, losing to Paris and Villarreal in 2020/21 and 2021/22 respectively, and former coach Guardiola and his Manchester City side will be eager to make it an unwanted hat-trick.

Joshua Kimmich summed up their task: "It's definitely one of the toughest draws but we're still confident and I'm looking forward to playing against Pep Guardiola. Every football fan will be looking forward to the two games because it's two top teams facing off."

Benfica and Inter look to turn back time

Highlights: Benfica 5-1 Club Brugge

The last eight has not been a happy hunting ground for the Portuguese side recently. Since reaching the European Cup final in 1990, Benfica have made five appearances at this stage and been eliminated every time – all in the Champions League era. Inter, meanwhile, are in the quarter-finals for the first time in 12 years and have not gone further since they lifted the trophy in 2010. Little wonder then that all involved in this tie are buzzing with anticipation and hoping for a return to the glory days.

"Inter are back in the Champions League quarter-finals and we're really really proud of this because a club like ours deserves to be playing in matches like this," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. "These two games against Benfica will be amazing with a great atmosphere. Benfica are a strong side and a big club, who deservedly won their group. But we're a good side too and we want to get our fans dreaming again. It'll be an emotional and tough tie."

Gulf in dugout experience as Chelsea tackle Madrid

2022 highlights: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea

In contrast to Benfica and Inter, the latter stages of this competition tend to bring out the best in Real Madrid and Chelsea. Inconsistent in the Premier League this season, the Blues can take heart from how they came agonisingly close to an astonishing comeback against Madrid at this stage last year. Carlo Ancelotti's side needed extra time then and the 63-year-old ended that campaign by becoming the first coach to win the trophy four times.

At the opposite end of the experience spectrum is Chelsea's interim manager Bruno Saltor, promoted from assistant following the dismissal of Graham Potter on 2 April. While Ancelotti has overseen more than 200 games in Europe, the 42-year-old Spaniard is embarking on his first stint as a head coach. Chelsea fans will nonetheless be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of Roberto Di Matteo, similarly promoted from assistant to the top job in March 2012 before leading the Blues to Champions League glory just over two months later.

Spalletti wary of Milan's history and renaissance

Highlights: Napoli 3-0 Frankfurt

A 20-point chasm separated Napoli and Milan in Serie A when they were pulled out of the hat together, a gap made more remarkable by the fact the former are in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history while the Rossoneri are seven-time European champions. "We were so happy because we achieved a historic milestone," said Partenopei coach Luciano Spalletti, who went on to downplay the significance of Milan's erratic campaign.

"I'd have preferred not to face an Italian side," said the 64-year-old. "Only fools would say this a favourable draw. Only Real Madrid have won more trophies in this competition than Milan so their record speaks for itself. Everyone knows that having experience on the international stage is crucial. In this regard, Milan are the favourites. They also knocked out a great team in Tottenham [in the round of 16]. Milan are constantly improving. They've got past a blip in their season and have got themselves sorted."