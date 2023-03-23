Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Thursday, 23 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Benfica and Inter.
Benfica and Inter meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 11 April.
Benfica vs Inter at a glance
When: Tuesday 11 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg
Winners face Milan or Napoli in the semi-finals
Where to watch Benfica vs Inter on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Benfica are in the quarter-finals for the second season running and the sixth time in the UEFA Champions League era – they have yet to clear this hurdle since reaching the 1990 final, however. Inter's previous run beyond the last eight also ended in glory, in 2010, and they have reached this stage for the first time in 12 years. No quarter-finalists has scored more than Benfica's 25 goals or fewer than the Nerazzurri's 11 to get to this stage.
Previous line-ups
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; Aursnes, João Mário, Rafa Silva; Gonçalo Ramos
Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Džeko
Form guide
Benfica
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Portuguese Liga
Inter
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDLWLW
Where they stand: 3rd in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Expert predictions
Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter
Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter
What the coaches say
Roger Schmidt, Benfica coach: "There are no favourites. We know what we're coming up against, we're facing a great team. Inter have many individual top players as well as experience. Their players will be at the top level, and we also have to be at the top level."
Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "Against Benfica we'll play two great matches which I'm sure will have a brilliant atmosphere and the stakes appropriate to this phase of the competition. Benfica are a strong team with a great sense of tradition, and they won their group by playing good football."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.