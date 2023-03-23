Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Benfica and Inter meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 11 April.

Benfica vs Inter at a glance When: Tuesday 11 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Winners face Milan or Napoli in the semi-finals



Where to watch Benfica vs Inter on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Benfica: Every Champions League goal this season

What do you need to know?

Benfica are in the quarter-finals for the second season running and the sixth time in the UEFA Champions League era – they have yet to clear this hurdle since reaching the 1990 final, however. Inter's previous run beyond the last eight also ended in glory, in 2010, and they have reached this stage for the first time in 12 years. No quarter-finalists has scored more than Benfica's 25 goals or fewer than the Nerazzurri's 11 to get to this stage.

Previous line-ups

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; Aursnes, João Mário, Rafa Silva; Gonçalo Ramos



Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Džeko

Watch every Inter Champions League goal this season

Form guide

Benfica

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW

Where they stand: 1st in Portuguese Liga

Inter

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDLWLW

Where they stand: 3rd in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Expert predictions

Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter

To follow

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

To follow

Inter's Zanetti full of respect for Benfica

What the coaches say

Roger Schmidt, Benfica coach: "There are no favourites. We know what we're coming up against, we're facing a great team. Inter have many individual top players as well as experience. Their players will be at the top level, and we also have to be at the top level."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "Against Benfica we'll play two great matches which I'm sure will have a brilliant atmosphere and the stakes appropriate to this phase of the competition. Benfica are a strong team with a great sense of tradition, and they won their group by playing good football."