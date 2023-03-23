UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Milan vs Napoli Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Thursday, 23 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Milan and Napoli.

Napoli are well clear of Milan in Serie A
Napoli are well clear of Milan in Serie A DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Milan and Napoli meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 12 April.

Milan vs Napoli at a glance

When: Wednesday 12 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Benfica or Inter in the semi-finals, playing the home leg first

Where to watch Milan vs Napoli on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Previous all-Italian Champions League meetings

What do you need to know?

This will be the fourth all-Italian UEFA Champions League knockout meeting, and the first since a Milan derby in the 2004/05 semi-finals. Napoli are streaking clear at the top of Serie A and already within sight of their first Scudetto since 1990. The UEFA Champions League last eight is entirely uncharted territory for them, however. Milan, by contrast, are seven-time winners and will be hoping such European pedigree gives them the edge.

Previous line-ups

Milan: Maignan; Thiaw, Tomori, Kalulu, Hernández; Junior Messias, Krunić, Tonali; Brahim Díaz, Giroud, Rafael Leão

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mário Rui; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Every Napoli Champions League goal this season

Form guide

Milan
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDDLWW
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Napoli
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLWW
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Milan reporter
To follow

Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter
To follow

Watch every Milan Champions League goal so far

What the coaches say

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "We're in the quarter-finals, we're Milan and we want to keep going. Napoli are strong, they're doing better than us in the league, but the Champions League is the Champions League and Milan is Milan."

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "I would have preferred not to meet an Italian side. Milan feel at home in the Champions League, they have won the competition seven times, second only to Real Madrid. I've read that Paris and other teams like Man City are struggling to go all the way because they don't have European experience. If what they write is true then we have to say that Milan are favourites in the Champions League."

Where is the 2023 Champions League final?

Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

