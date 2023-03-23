Milan vs Napoli Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Milan and Napoli meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 12 April.

Milan vs Napoli at a glance When: Wednesday 12 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

Winners face Benfica or Inter in the semi-finals, playing the home leg first



Where to watch Milan vs Napoli on TV

Previous all-Italian Champions League meetings

What do you need to know?

This will be the fourth all-Italian UEFA Champions League knockout meeting, and the first since a Milan derby in the 2004/05 semi-finals. Napoli are streaking clear at the top of Serie A and already within sight of their first Scudetto since 1990. The UEFA Champions League last eight is entirely uncharted territory for them, however. Milan, by contrast, are seven-time winners and will be hoping such European pedigree gives them the edge.

Previous line-ups

Milan: Maignan; Thiaw, Tomori, Kalulu, Hernández; Junior Messias, Krunić, Tonali; Brahim Díaz, Giroud, Rafael Leão



Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mário Rui; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Every Napoli Champions League goal this season

Form guide

Milan

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDDLWW

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Napoli

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLWW

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Milan reporter

Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter

Watch every Milan Champions League goal so far

What the coaches say

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "We're in the quarter-finals, we're Milan and we want to keep going. Napoli are strong, they're doing better than us in the league, but the Champions League is the Champions League and Milan is Milan."

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "I would have preferred not to meet an Italian side. Milan feel at home in the Champions League, they have won the competition seven times, second only to Real Madrid. I've read that Paris and other teams like Man City are struggling to go all the way because they don't have European experience. If what they write is true then we have to say that Milan are favourites in the Champions League."