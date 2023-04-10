Enzo Fernández on winning the World Cup, leaving Benfica and a new adventure with Chelsea

Midfielder Enzo Fernández has had a dizzying few months. Last summer, aged 21, the Argentinian international left his hometown club River Plate for Benfica. After a stunning autumn campaign under new coach Roger Schmidt, he headed off to the FIFA World Cup finals, where his side rallied after a shock opening loss to Saudi Arabia to win the tournament, beating France on penalties in the final.

Fernández returned to Lisbon and played five more games for Benfica before becoming one of the highest-profile transfers of the January window when he joined Chelsea. As his side prepares for a UEFA Champions League quarter-final meeting with Real Madrid, he spoke to UEFA.com.

On winning the World Cup with Argentina﻿

Enzo Fernández kisses the World Cup after the final Getty Images

Argentina winning the World Cup after many years was amazing and very important for the people because they needed it a lot. It was a great World Cup for Argentinians because we had started off by losing, facing adversity and then we showed personality. It was a beautiful accomplishment, and it is something that will always remain in my heart.

My family and friends were in the stands, and to see them crying also meant a lot to me. Afterwards I was happy, for all the sacrifice we had made with the lads, because being locked up for almost a month, spending all our time together, not being in touch with our families... it's a World Cup, you enjoy it in a different way, but it was exciting to have won it.

On his time at Benfica

Enzo Fernández group stage highlights

It was really good. When I was at River [Plate], I was presented with two options other than Benfica, but I never doubted my decision to go there. It's a really big club that aims to help you keep evolving and growing. I was lucky enough to have such a great coach in Roger [Schmidt], and his very people-oriented staff.

They are all great people, as well as the team I played with. I can't complain about such great people. My time in Benfica was crucial to keep progressing and growing. Benfica opened the door to Europe for me and I'll always be grateful.

On why he chose to join Chelsea

Chelsea: Every goal so far this season

One of the factors was that I liked the long-term project the club is creating. I also always dreamed about playing in the Premier League, and Chelsea had shown their interest in me even before the World Cup.

I came to a big club, one that has always fought for trophies and that has won two Champions Leagues in a very short period of time. Now that I'm here, I've realised how big this club really is. And that's what we wanted, what the club aimed for as a whole. This was an important factor when making this decision, apart from the fact that it's in such a beautiful city like London. I thought it all through with my family. If it's God's will, everything will turn out fine, and I'll strive to win anything and everything.

On getting used to his new club

Enzo Fernández and Kai Havertz making their connection Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Adapting always takes time, meeting new players. I was among the ten new players that came in [during the winter]. It's hard with different languages, so it's difficult to connect with team-mates at the beginning. As time goes by, we start getting to know our team-mates better and it will get better with time. Have I struck up a connection with Kai Havertz and João Félix? We do have this connection, away from the pitch as well. But we have many good players. All of our attackers are class and have quality, so all of them can play at the top level.

I've adapted quite well. London is very different from Lisbon and from Buenos Aires, we all know that already. It's very cold. I'm still adjusting as best as possible with my family and I'll be fine. London is very beautiful and I'm delighted.

