Man City 3-0 Bayern: Guardiola's side cruise to first-leg advantage

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City took a big step towards a third successive UEFA Champions League semi-final appearance with a 3-0 victory against Bundesliga pacesetters Bayern München in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Key moments 27': Rodri curls in stunning opener

70': Bernardo Silva heads in Haaland cross

77': Haaland hits 45th goal of the campaign

Match in brief: Rodri stunner sets City on way

Rodri's curling strike gave City the lead Getty Images

The game began at a frightening pace but the intensity and quick passing on display from both teams somehow failed to create many clear-cut opportunities.

For a while it appeared that the high press adopted by both sides would force the opening goal, with Erling Haaland almost capitalising on Yann Sommer's hesitation when dealing with a back pass right on the Bayern goal line.

Haaland got his first real sight of the visitors' goal midway through the first half after collecting Jack Grealish's lay-off at speed, but could only fire straight at Sommer.

Bayern's best opportunity before the break came off the back of their pressing tactic. Former City winger Leroy Sané was set racing down the left after an under-hit Manuel Akanji pass, and the winger picked out Jamal Musiala on the edge of the area. His low strike was acrobatically blocked by Rúben Dias with Ederson moving the other way.

Less than two minutes later and the hosts were ahead. Collecting a Bernardo Silva pass around 25 metres from goal, Rodri took a deft touch to evade Musiala's challenge before launching a sumptuous, left-footed effort into the top corner.

Thomas Tuchel, whose Chelsea outfit got the better of City in the 2021 final, motivated his group to begin the second period on the front foot, Sané forcing former team-mate Ederson into a trio of saves soon after the interval.

Bayern's dominance did not last however, and Guardiola's side took back control, Sommer needing to be at his best to tip an improvised Dias flick over the bar.

City then took control of the tie with two goals in the space of seven minutes, Haaland predictably at the heart of both.

First, Grealish dispossessed Dayot Upamecano before a clever back-heel set the Norwegian racing into the box. His pinpoint centre picked out the unmarked Bernardo Silva at the far post, who powered in an emphatic header.

The Norwegian international was not to be denied one of his own though, guiding in a side-footed finish from John Stones' knockdown to round off an impressive showing from City in their quest for a first Champions League title.

Haaland provided an assist for the second goal and scored the third himself Getty Images

As it happened: Man City 3-0

PlayStation® Player of the Match: John Stones (Man City)

"He displayed excellent use of the ball and outstanding tactical understanding of a hybrid central defensive/midfield role to make the right decisions positionally in and out of possession."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Player of the Match: John Stones highlights

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

Bernardo Silva's goal came at a pivotal time for Guardiola’s team, who had come under heavy pressure early in the second half and were indebted to Ederson for keeping the score at 1-0. The Portuguese's header took the wind from Bayern's sails and City never looked back, adding a third through Haaland just six minutes later. Tuchel's side will need something quite special to deny City a third successive semi-final appearance.

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

For 70 minutes, Bayern went toe-to-toe with City and looked capable of turning this tie in their favour. Then came a quickfire double from Bernardo Silva and Haaland that stunned the six-time winners and has given them a mountain to climb to reach the semi-finals. Stranger things have happened, but it's hard to see a way back for Tuchel's side when these sides meet again in Munich next week.

Reaction

Guardiola relieved to overcome strong Bayern test

John Stones, Player of the Match, speaking to BT Sport: "We always felt comfortable, even 70-80 minutes into the game. It's about staying calm and trusting the process."

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach, speaking to BT Sport: "When you are there you realise how good Bayern Munich are as a team. It was a tight game for 60 minutes. In a lot of moments they were better than us, but after 65 minutes we got the second goal and that helped us a lot."

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach, to Prime Video: "I think we deserved at least one goal and gave away one or two too many. I think our players were lacking a bit in confidence and form. Of course, the result is bitter for us. I fell in love with my team a little today, the way they performed. Even if sounds strange, that was a lot of fun."

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern midfielder, to Prime Video: "It sounds silly in a 3-0 loss, but we definitely saw today that it is possible to match them and to win. I have the confidence in myself and my team that we can get something in the return leg."

Tuchel: 'It's a huge mountain'

Rio Ferdinand, BT Sport "There was an element of control today that I've not seen from City at this stage of the tournament. It was so convincing from City against a very, very good team. The way that they controlled this game with and without the ball was impressive."

Key stats

Rodri's goal was his first in UEFA competition since scoring for Villarreal in the Europa League in November 2016.

Bayern's last six defeats in this competition have all come under different managers.

Man City are unbeaten in their last 25 UEFA Champions League home matches – a new record for an English side.

Haaland's goal – his 45th of 2022/23 – set a new scoring record in all competitions for a Premier League player in a season.

This was Bayern's biggest Champions League defeat since losing by the same scoreline at Paris Saint-Germain in September 2017, and their biggest in the knockout stage since a 3-0 semi-final first-leg loss at Barcelona in May 2015.

John Stones – 13

Rodri – 11

Bernardo Silva – 11

Line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne (Álvarez 68), Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland

Bayern: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies (Cancelo 80); Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman, Musiala (Mané 69), Sané; Gnabry (Müller 80)