Bayern vs Man City Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Bayern and Man City meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 19 April.

Bayern vs Man City at a glance When: Wednesday 19 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

How it stands: First leg 0-3

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Winners face Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals, playing the away leg first



Where to watch Bayern vs Man City on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Man City 3-0 Bayern

Man City put in a scintillating performance to beat Bayern 3-0 in the first leg at the City of Manchester Stadium. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put Pep Guardiola's side in control of the tie against his former club. But Thomas Tuchel and his Bayern team will have hopes of mounting a dramatic comeback, and with their passionate home supporters behind them anything is possible.

First leg line-ups*

Bayern: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sané; Gnabry



Man City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Aké; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gündogan, Grealish; Haaland



*Predicted line-ups to follow

Guardiola relieved to overcome strong Bayern test

Form guide

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLWLW

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

Man City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals﻿

Expert predictions

Phil Röber, Bayern reporter

To follow

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Tuchel: 'It's a huge mountain'

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "We are not going to give up ahead of the second leg, we are much too excited. Of course, the result is bitter for us. I fell in love with my team a little, the way they performed. Even if sounds strange, that was a lot of fun."

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "When you are there you realise how good Bayern are as a team. It was a tight game for 60 minutes. In a lot of moments they were better than us, but after 65 minutes we got the second goal and that helped us a lot. I lived in Munich for three years. I know the mentality and quality they have. [We] still have a strong game to play."