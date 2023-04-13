Bayern vs Man City Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Thursday, April 13, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern and Man City.
Bayern and Man City meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 19 April.
Bayern vs Man City at a glance
When: Wednesday 19 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: First leg 0-3
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals, playing the away leg first
Where to watch Bayern vs Man City on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Man City put in a scintillating performance to beat Bayern 3-0 in the first leg at the City of Manchester Stadium. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put Pep Guardiola's side in control of the tie against his former club. But Thomas Tuchel and his Bayern team will have hopes of mounting a dramatic comeback, and with their passionate home supporters behind them anything is possible.
First leg line-ups*
Bayern: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sané; Gnabry
Man City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Aké; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gündogan, Grealish; Haaland
*Predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLWLW
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga
Man City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals
Expert predictions
Phil Röber, Bayern reporter
Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter
What the coaches say
Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "We are not going to give up ahead of the second leg, we are much too excited. Of course, the result is bitter for us. I fell in love with my team a little, the way they performed. Even if sounds strange, that was a lot of fun."
Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "When you are there you realise how good Bayern are as a team. It was a tight game for 60 minutes. In a lot of moments they were better than us, but after 65 minutes we got the second goal and that helped us a lot. I lived in Munich for three years. I know the mentality and quality they have. [We] still have a strong game to play."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.