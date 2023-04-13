Inter vs Benfica Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Thursday, April 13, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Inter and Benfica.
Inter and Benfica meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 19 April.
Inter vs Benfica at a glance
When: Wednesday 19 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: First leg: 2-0
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Milan or Napoli in the semi-finals, playing the away leg first
Where to watch Inter vs Benfica on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Inter took control of the tie with an impressive 2-0 away victory in Lisbon. Second-half goals from Nicolò Barella and substitute Romelu Lukaku, a penalty, put Simone Inzaghi's side in the driving seat, but Benfica will still feel that they are very much in with a chance of progressing, although they will have to do something they have never managed before and win at San Siro.
First leg line-ups*
Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Džeko, Martínez
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, António Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Florentino; João Mário, Rafa Silva, Aursnes; Gonçalo Ramos
*Predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Inter
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDDLLD
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Benfica
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Expert predictions
Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter
Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter
What the coaches say
Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "The lads played a great game against a very strong side and in a difficult stadium with a great atmosphere. However we know that this is just the first round because Benfica showed that they can play great games everywhere this season. We will need another great performance to reach the semi-finals."
Roger Schmidt, Benfica coach: "Obviously a home defeat is not good, but it is just the first act. We must always believe in ourselves. Inter played with greater efficiency and we must do the same. I believe we can win in Milan."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.