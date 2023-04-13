Inter vs Benfica Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Inter and Benfica meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 19 April.

Inter vs Benfica at a glance When: Wednesday 19 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

How it stands: First leg: 2-0

Winners face Milan or Napoli in the semi-finals, playing the away leg first



Where to watch Inter vs Benfica on TV

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Benfica 0-2 Inter

Inter took control of the tie with an impressive 2-0 away victory in Lisbon. Second-half goals from Nicolò Barella and substitute Romelu Lukaku, a penalty, put Simone Inzaghi's side in the driving seat, but Benfica will still feel that they are very much in with a chance of progressing, although they will have to do something they have never managed before and win at San Siro.

First leg line-ups*

Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović﻿, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Džeko﻿, Martínez

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, António Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Florentino; João Mário, Rafa Silva, Aursnes; Gonçalo Ramos

*Predicted line-ups to follow

Bastoni: 'This is just the first half of the battle'

Form guide

Inter

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDDLLD

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals﻿

Benfica

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWWW

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter

What the coaches say

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "The lads played a great game against a very strong side and in a difficult stadium with a great atmosphere. However we know that this is just the first round because Benfica showed that they can play great games everywhere this season. We will need another great performance to reach the semi-finals."

Roger Schmidt, Benfica coach: "Obviously a home defeat is not good, but it is just the first act. We must always believe in ourselves. Inter played with greater efficiency and we must do the same. I believe we can win in Milan."