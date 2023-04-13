Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid.
Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 18 April.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid at a glance
When: Tuesday 18 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: First leg 0-2
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Man City or Bayern in the semi-finals, playing the home leg first
Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Chelsea overturned a first-leg deficit against Dortmund to reach the quarter-finals but they face an even stiffer task here following a 2-0 defeat in Spain, courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio. They may draw comfort from their tie with Madrid at this stage last season though, where they also trailed by two goals after the opening meeting before racing into a 3-0 lead in the Santiago Bernabéu return. The Merengues squeezed through after extra time eventually and will be wary of Frank Lampard's side at Stamford Bridge this time around.
First leg line-ups*
Chelsea: Kepa; Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Fofana; James, Kanté, Enzo Fernández, Kovaćič, Chilwell; Sterling, João Félix
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modrić; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
*Predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Chelsea
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDLDW
Where they stand: 11th in Premier League
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga
Expert predictions
Joseph Terry, Chelsea reporter
To follow
Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Frank Lampard, Chelsea caretaker manager: "It's going to be a fight. For sure, we have to go up a level. We have to understand some details in our game and, with our mindset, we have to be more positive in what we do. If we do that, with the quality we have in the team, we can do it. I've been involved in some nights like that at Stamford Bridge."
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We are satisfied with the [first leg] result and with our performance but it's not over yet. We have to fight and to sacrifice for another 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge. It's not over yet. Chelsea will try with everything next week."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.