Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 18 April.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid at a glance When: Tuesday 18 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

How it stands: First leg 0-2

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Winners face Man City or Bayern in the semi-finals, playing the home leg first



Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea

Chelsea overturned a first-leg deficit against Dortmund to reach the quarter-finals but they face an even stiffer task here following a 2-0 defeat in Spain, courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio. They may draw comfort from their tie with Madrid at this stage last season though, where they also trailed by two goals after the opening meeting before racing into a 3-0 lead in the Santiago Bernabéu return. The Merengues squeezed through after extra time eventually and will be wary of Frank Lampard's side at Stamford Bridge this time around.

First leg line-ups*

Chelsea: Kepa; Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Fofana; James, Kanté, Enzo Fernández, Kovaćič, Chilwell; Sterling, João Félix



Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modrić; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

*Predicted line-ups to follow

Kroos: 'We were the better team'

Form guide

Chelsea

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDLDW

Where they stand: 11th in Premier League

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLW

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Expert predictions

Joseph Terry, Chelsea reporter

To follow

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Lampard: 'The game is still on'

Frank Lampard, Chelsea caretaker manager: "It's going to be a fight. For sure, we have to go up a level. We have to understand some details in our game and, with our mindset, we have to be more positive in what we do. If we do that, with the quality we have in the team, we can do it. I've been involved in some nights like that at Stamford Bridge."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We are satisfied with the [first leg] result and with our performance but it's not over yet. We have to fight and to sacrifice for another 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge. It's not over yet. Chelsea will try with everything next week."