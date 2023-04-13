UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs: What to look out for

Three of the four UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties may be separated by two goals or more, but there are nonetheless storylines aplenty to look forward to ahead of the second legs. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos are both eyeing landmark appearances, AC Milan are seeking home comforts, Bayern are in need of a near-record comeback and Benfica simply want to be Benfica.

Quarter-final second legs

Tuesday 18 April

Chelsea vs Real Madrid (0-2)

Napoli vs AC Milan (0-1)

Wednesday 19 April

Bayern vs Man City (0-3)

Inter vs Benfica (2-0)

Landmark outings for Madrid pair

Achieving longevity in the most demanding competitions in club football is no mean feat – it's one of the reasons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are classed as greats of the game – and two more players could reach milestones worthy of note when Real Madrid visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Benzema will become only the fifth player to reach 150 Champions League appearances if he features – only Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, Messi and Xavi Hernández are in that club – while Kroos could feature in his 150th UEFA club competition match, joining a select group of 15 names on that list.

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea

Will Maignan be Milan's main man again?

Luciano Spalletti struggled to find a reason to criticise his Napoli side's performance after their 1-0 loss at Milan, the absence of form striker Victor Osimhen and a series of crucial interventions from home goalkeeper Mike Maignan both factors as the Serie A leaders suffered a rare defeat. "We had the right attitude overall," Spalletti insisted. "Sometimes things go well, other times they don't."

Having beaten their hosts 4-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as recently as 2 April, Milan have additional cause for optimism. "There is still a 50% chance to progress," said coach Stefano Pioli, underplaying the fact that his side have won 38 of the 44 UEFA competition ties in which they won the first leg at home. Should Maignan keep another clean sheet, make that 39 out of 45.

Highlights: Milan 1-0 Napoli

Treble-chasing City hold all the cards

Manchester City were near irresistible in the first leg, blowing Bayern away with a performance which will have had the rest of the competition nervously double-checking their side of the draw. Whisper it quietly, but Josep Guardiola's side are once again coming to the boil at just the right time … and the treble is still very much on the cards.

Bayern are no European featherweights, though, and if anyone can join the elite group of clubs – Barcelona, Liverpool, Roma and Deportivo La Coruña – to have overturned three or four-goal first-leg deficits, it's a side with their pedigree. "It's a huge mountain," said Thomas Tuchel. "You'll not trick me to say it's too big, but it's big."

Highlights: Man City 3-0 Bayern

Benfica seeking a miracle at Inter

"Depression" was the headline on Portuguese sports daily Record following Benfica's 2-0 first-leg home loss to Inter, while A Bola marked the Eagles' first defeat in 13 Champions League games with a similar one-word epithet: "Disillusion." It was only their third defeat in any competition since the arrival of Roger Schmidt in the summer, and followed hard on the heels of a 2-1 home loss to Porto in a Portuguese Liga Clássico.

However, if the local press were struggling for optimism – and the situation does not look good on paper – Benfica have won eight of their last nine away games in all competitions, conceding just once and scoring two or more goals in seven of those matches. "We have to believe that we can turn this around in Italy and score three goals there," said midfielder Fredrik Aursnes. Defender António Silva put it more succinctly: "Let's be Benfica." Faith can move mountains.