Olivier Giroud on life at AC Milan, staying at the top and how he almost joined Inter

This is shaping up to be a season to remember, even by Olivier Giroud's garlanded standards. In March, the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker leapfrogged Thierry Henry to become France's record all-time scorer and, aged 36, his five goals have spearheaded AC Milan's charge to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Here, Giroud discusses growing old gracefully, his childhood hero and just how close he came to joining the Rossoneri's arch rivals and last-four opponents Inter.

On still playing at the top at 36

The goal is to make the most of my time on the pitch. And with my healthy lifestyle, the fact that I'm rarely injured, I'm still delivering on the pitch and feel physically great, why wouldn't I continue? I love football and know how much I'll miss it when I do finally hang up my boots. Ask Zlatan [Ibrahimović, 41] what he thinks – it's the same for him; he loves football and pushes himself to the max. Staying at the top despite the body slowing down is all about passion, mental strength, professionalism and determination.

On passing on his wisdom

I have this role of big brother to help my younger team-mates, give them advice if they need it, to be present and available, to drive the squad forward and be positive. Talking to the youngest players and encouraging them is, I think, important. It's a role that I enjoy. It brings me happiness on a daily basis.

Giroud in the Champions League 56 Appearances

23 Goals

8 Assists

On his decisive quarter-final goal against Napoli

[After missing the penalty] I knew I had to stay focused because I was confident that I was going to get another great chance – like against England at the World Cup when I scored soon after an opportunity went begging. It's a question of resilience, perseverance and always believing you're going to get a chance. For a striker, it's important to keep your confidence even when you do something like miss a penalty.

On facing Inter in the semi-finals

The San Siro is a special place, especially when it's a derby against Inter. Then you can add in the prestige of the Champions League and the fact it's guaranteed there will be a Milan team in the final. In Serie A, I've scored three goals in three meetings with Inter and [have] one or two assists too, so the stats are good. But I also remember the [3-0] Super Cup defeat, where they really dominated. It has really stuck in my head. We'll have to be at our best.

On joining Milan (and nearly moving to Inter)

When I signed for Milan, it was an opportunity to take on a new challenge. It was a chance to bounce back because at Chelsea, in the end I wasn't having much game time. I could have left before and signed for Inter in the 2020 winter transfer window. Instead, God wanted me to choose this path, of Milan. I'm very happy. If you'd told me that in the first year we would win the Scudetto after a ten-year wait, and in the second year we'd return to the Champions League semi-finals after a 16-year absence; well, it would have seemed unrealistic.

On following in the footsteps of a childhood hero

I followed Milan when I was a teenager at the end of the 90s. One player in particular made me love AC Milan: Andriy Shevchenko. I used to try imitating him in training – even the way he ran, his elegance. He was one of the greatest strikers, very complete; he could finish with his right foot, left foot, head and was quite fast.