Milan 0-2 Inter: Early goals from Džeko and Mkhitaryan give Inter first-leg derby victory

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Edin Džeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the first 11 minutes to give Inter a two-goal lead in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against city rivals AC Milan.

Edin Džeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both scored in the first 11 minutes as Inter claimed a first-leg lead over city rivals Milan and took a significant step towards a first UEFA Champions League final in 13 years.

Key moments

8': Džeko volleys Inter ahead
11': Mkhitaryan doubles lead
16': Çalhanoğlu thumps post
53': Džeko denied by Maignan
63': Tonali effort clips upright

Match in brief: Inter in pole position

Inter made a flying start and took the lead with eight minutes gone when Hakan Çalhanoğlu's corner towards the far post was met by the alert Edin Džeko who brilliantly volleyed past Mike Maignan.

It was 2-0 three minutes later when Federico Dimarco's low cross was left by Lautaro Martínez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan was able to run through and fire in.

Çalhanoğlu's effort from 25 metres then rattled the post and Maignan saved Mkhitaryan's follow-up. Milan came into the game more as the first half wore on, but Maignan had to make a fine stop to deny Džeko in the second half as Inter sought a third.

Sandro Tonali's shot clipped the outside of the post for the hosts and Tommaso Pogeba sent an effort straight at André Onana late on but Milan have plenty of work to do in Tuesday's second leg.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores Inter's second goal
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores Inter's second goal
As it happened: Milan 0-2

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter)

"Mkhitaryan not only scored, he was relentless in midfield. He rotated superbly with Çalhanoğlu when defending and pressing. His passing was accurate and he read the game excellently."
UEFA Technical Observer panel

Vieri Capretta, Milan reporter

Not the night the Rossoneri expected, but it's not over. Milan seemed surprised by Inter's aggressive start and were exposed from the outset. Inter tactically and physically outplayed the hosts for most of the 90 minutes, with Milan unable to play to their strengths. However, at times they did show glimpses of what they can do, they know their opponents well and have plenty of time to get back in this tie.

Sandro Tonali went closest for Milan when his shot hit the post
Sandro Tonali went closest for Milan when his shot hit the post

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

After a first half dominated by Inter, the second half was more even but the Nerazzurri fully deserved the 2-0 win. Inter won almost every duel and are in pole position to reach the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since claiming their third European Cup in 2010. There are still 90 minutes separating Inter from Istanbul but Inzaghi's men seem to have found peak form in the most important part of the season.

Peter Crouch, BT Sport

"The best thing for Milan is that it's only 2-0. They've been solid defensively this season but they were not tonight. Credit to Inter, they played very well."

Reaction 

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Player of the Match: "From the very first minute we played with a desire to win. We scored two goals in the first half. We controlled the game more in the second half but we won. Great credit to my team-mates but it's not over, we need to prepare as best as we can for the second leg."

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "Inter were the better side, and the game became complicated, both tactically and mentally. We're disappointed, but want to change this result in the second leg."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "I am very satisfied. We had an extraordinary first half, we could have scored more than two goals but it was a great match. We are ahead, now there will be the return leg at home with our fans. We know that we still have to make a huge effort before start dreaming."

Fikayo Tomori, Milan defender: "This defeat comes from the start, we conceded twice and it's difficult to turn things around against Inter. We have to believe we can reach the final. We're disappointed but it's only the first leg. We know they are strong, but if we play to our strengths we can give them a tough time."

Key stats

  • At 37 years 54 days Edin Džeko﻿ ﻿is the second oldest player to score in the semi-finals of the Champions League after Ryan Giggs (37 years 148 days vs Schalke in April 2011)
  • Inter have won 18 of the 19 UEFA competition ties in which they have triumphed away from home in the first leg, including five times out of six by a 2-0 scoreline.
  • Milan had won each of their previous three UEFA Champions League games without conceding.
  • Inter have lost only one of their last ten UEFA Champions League matches (W6 D3).
Lautaro Martínez takes the game to Milan
Lautaro Martínez takes the game to Milan

Fantasy star performers

To follow

Line-ups

Milan: Maignan; Calabria (Kalulu 82), Kjær (Thiaw 59), Tomori, Hernández; Krunić, Tonali, Bennacer (Junior Messias 18); Saelemaekers (Origi 59), Giroud, Brahim Diaz (Pobega 82).

Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan (Brozović 62), Çalhanoğlu (Gagliardini 78), Barella, Dimarco (De Vrij 70); Martínez (Correa 78), Džeko (Lukaku 70).

What's next?

The second leg takes place in Milan next Tuesday.

The aggregate winners are the nominal away side when they play Real Madrid or Man City in the final in Istanbul on 10 June.

