Most Champions League games and wins as a coach
Monday, September 16, 2024
Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach to take charge of 200 UEFA Champions League matches, while Pep Guardiola is the most recent member of another exclusive club after bringing up a century of victories.
Carlo Ancelotti made a piece of UEFA Champions League history in Real Madrid's thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City in the 2023/24 quarter-final first leg, becoming the first coach to take charge of 200 matches in the competition.
Ancelotti's games have come with eight clubs: AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern, Juventus, Paris, Parma, Real Madrid and Napoli. In addition to being the competition's most experienced coach, he is also one of a select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Pep Guardiola.
Guardiola had an additional reason to celebrate after City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their 2022/23 semi-final second leg, with the victory ensuring he became only the third coach in Champions League history to rack up a century of wins*.
Guardiola's successes have been spread across the three teams he has managed in the competition – Barcelona, Bayern and City – and only Ancelotti has more triumphs to his name.
Which coaches have taken charge of the most Champions League games?
Ancelotti heads a list of nine coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93, with Guardiola the next highest active manager. Diego Simeone became the latest to join this club in Atlético de Madrid's round of 16 first leg at Inter in 2023/24.
|COACH
|PLAYED
|WON
|DRAWN
|LOST
|Carlo Ancelotti
|205
|117
|47
|41
|Sir Alex Ferguson
|190
|102
|49
|39
|Arsène Wenger
|178
|82
|41
|55
|Pep Guardiola
|169
|109
|35
|25
|José Mourinho
|145
|77
|35
|33
|Mircea Lucescu
|115
|37
|26
|52
|Diego Simeone
|103
|50
|27
|26
|Massimiliano Allegri
|100
|45
|26
|29
|Jürgen Klopp
|100
|56
|15
|29
Which coaches have won the most Champions League games?
Ancelotti tops the list while Guardiola moved above Sir Alex Ferguson into second place on Matchday 2 of the 2023/24 campaign. Simeone became the latest to reach 50 wins in the competition in the 2023/24 quarter-final first leg.
|COACH
|PLAYED
|WON
|DRAWN
|LOST
|Carlo Ancelotti
|205
|117
|47
|41
|Pep Guardiola
|169
|109
|35
|25
|Sir Alex Ferguson
|190
|102
|49
|39
|Arsène Wenger
|178
|82
|41
|55
|José Mourinho
|145
|77
|35
|33
|Louis van Gaal
|95
|57
|17
|21
|Jürgen Klopp
|100
|56
|15
|29
|Rafael Benítez
|95
|53
|21
|21
|Diego Simeone
|103
|50
|27
|26
*Group stage/League phase to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93
Last updated: 17/09/24