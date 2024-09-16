Most Champions League games and wins as a coach

Carlo Ancelotti made a piece of UEFA Champions League history in Real Madrid's thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City in the 2023/24 quarter-final first leg, becoming the first coach to take charge of 200 matches in the competition.

Ancelotti's games have come with eight clubs: AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern, Juventus, Paris, Parma, Real Madrid and Napoli. In addition to being the competition's most experienced coach, he is also one of a select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola had an additional reason to celebrate after City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their 2022/23 semi-final second leg, with the victory ensuring he became only the third coach in Champions League history to rack up a century of wins*.

Guardiola's successes have been spread across the three teams he has managed in the competition – Barcelona, Bayern and City – and only Ancelotti has more triumphs to his name.

Which coaches have taken charge of the most Champions League games?

Ancelotti heads a list of nine coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93, with Guardiola the next highest active manager. Diego Simeone became the latest to join this club in Atlético de Madrid's round of 16 first leg at Inter in 2023/24.

COACH PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST Carlo Ancelotti 205 117 47 41 Sir Alex Ferguson 190 102 49 39 Arsène Wenger 178 82 41 55 Pep Guardiola 169 109 35 25 José Mourinho 145 77 35 33 Mircea Lucescu 115 37 26 52 Diego Simeone 103 50 27 26 Massimiliano Allegri 100 45 26 29 Jürgen Klopp 100 56 15 29

Which coaches have won the most Champions League games?

Ancelotti tops the list while Guardiola moved above Sir Alex Ferguson into second place on Matchday 2 of the 2023/24 campaign. Simeone became the latest to reach 50 wins in the competition in the 2023/24 quarter-final first leg.

COACH PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST Carlo Ancelotti 205 117 47 41 Pep Guardiola 169 109 35 25 Sir Alex Ferguson

190 102 49 39 Arsène Wenger 178 82 41 55 José Mourinho 145 77 35 33 Louis van Gaal 95 57 17 21 Jürgen Klopp 100 56 15 29 Rafael Benítez 95 53 21 21 Diego Simeone 103 50 27 26

*Group stage/League phase to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93

