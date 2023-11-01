UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Pep Guardiola third coach to 100 Champions League wins

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Pep Guardiola is the most recent member of an exclusive club after bringing up a century of victories in the UEFA Champions League era.

Pep Guardiola celebrates during the victory against Real Madrid in the 2022/23 semi-finals Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola had an additional reason to celebrate after Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their 2022/23 semi-final second leg with the victory ensuring he became only the third coach in the history of the UEFA Champions League to rack up a century of wins*.

Guardiola's successes have been spread across the three teams he has managed in the competition – Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City – and only Carlo Ancelotti has more triumphs to his name.

In addition to his latest landmark, Guardiola is also one of a select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Ancelotti – the man in the opposite dugout on the night he brought up his hundred wins.

Pep Guardiola's record as a UEFA Champions League coach

TEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOSTGOALS FORGOALS AGAINST
Man City7751141218376
Bayern München3623588737
Barcelona493014511641
TOTAL1621043325386154

Which coaches have won the most UEFA Champions League games?

Ancelotti tops the list while Guardiola moved above Sir Alex Ferguson into second place on Matchday 2 of the 2023/24 campaign.

COACHPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOST
Carlo Ancelotti1941104341
Pep Guardiola1621043325
Sir Alex Ferguson
1901024939
Arsène Wenger178824155
José Mourinho145773533
Louis van Gaal95571721
Jürgen Klopp100561529
Rafael Benítez95532121

Which coaches have taken charge of the most UEFA Champions League games?

Guardiola is one of only eight coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93, with Ancelotti the only active manager still above him.

COACHPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOST
Carlo Ancelotti1941104341
Sir Alex Ferguson1901024939
Arsène Wenger178824155
Pep Guardiola1621043325
José Mourinho145773533
Mircea Lucescu115372652
Massimiliano Allegri100452629
Jürgen Klopp100561529

*Group stage to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93

Last updated: 01/11/23

