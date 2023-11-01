Pep Guardiola third coach to 100 Champions League wins
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Pep Guardiola is the most recent member of an exclusive club after bringing up a century of victories in the UEFA Champions League era.
Pep Guardiola had an additional reason to celebrate after Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their 2022/23 semi-final second leg with the victory ensuring he became only the third coach in the history of the UEFA Champions League to rack up a century of wins*.
Guardiola's successes have been spread across the three teams he has managed in the competition – Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City – and only Carlo Ancelotti has more triumphs to his name.
In addition to his latest landmark, Guardiola is also one of a select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Ancelotti – the man in the opposite dugout on the night he brought up his hundred wins.
Pep Guardiola's record as a UEFA Champions League coach
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|DRAWN
|LOST
|GOALS FOR
|GOALS AGAINST
|Man City
|77
|51
|14
|12
|183
|76
|Bayern München
|36
|23
|5
|8
|87
|37
|Barcelona
|49
|30
|14
|5
|116
|41
|TOTAL
|162
|104
|33
|25
|386
|154
Which coaches have won the most UEFA Champions League games?
Ancelotti tops the list while Guardiola moved above Sir Alex Ferguson into second place on Matchday 2 of the 2023/24 campaign.
|COACH
|PLAYED
|WON
|DRAWN
|LOST
|Carlo Ancelotti
|194
|110
|43
|41
|Pep Guardiola
|162
|104
|33
|25
|Sir Alex Ferguson
|190
|102
|49
|39
|Arsène Wenger
|178
|82
|41
|55
|José Mourinho
|145
|77
|35
|33
|Louis van Gaal
|95
|57
|17
|21
|Jürgen Klopp
|100
|56
|15
|29
|Rafael Benítez
|95
|53
|21
|21
Which coaches have taken charge of the most UEFA Champions League games?
Guardiola is one of only eight coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93, with Ancelotti the only active manager still above him.
|COACH
|PLAYED
|WON
|DRAWN
|LOST
|Carlo Ancelotti
|194
|110
|43
|41
|Sir Alex Ferguson
|190
|102
|49
|39
|Arsène Wenger
|178
|82
|41
|55
|Pep Guardiola
|162
|104
|33
|25
|José Mourinho
|145
|77
|35
|33
|Mircea Lucescu
|115
|37
|26
|52
|Massimiliano Allegri
|100
|45
|26
|29
|Jürgen Klopp
|100
|56
|15
|29
*Group stage to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93
