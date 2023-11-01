Pep Guardiola third coach to 100 Champions League wins

Pep Guardiola had an additional reason to celebrate after Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their 2022/23 semi-final second leg with the victory ensuring he became only the third coach in the history of the UEFA Champions League to rack up a century of wins*.

Guardiola's successes have been spread across the three teams he has managed in the competition – Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City – and only Carlo Ancelotti has more triumphs to his name.

In addition to his latest landmark, Guardiola is also one of a select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Ancelotti – the man in the opposite dugout on the night he brought up his hundred wins.

Pep Guardiola's record as a UEFA Champions League coach

TEAM PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST GOALS FOR GOALS AGAINST Man City 77 51 14 12 183 76 Bayern München 36 23 5 8 87 37 Barcelona 49 30 14 5 116 41 TOTAL 162 104 33 25 386 154

Which coaches have won the most UEFA Champions League games?

Ancelotti tops the list while Guardiola moved above Sir Alex Ferguson into second place on Matchday 2 of the 2023/24 campaign.

COACH PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST Carlo Ancelotti 194 110 43 41 Pep Guardiola 162 104 33 25 Sir Alex Ferguson

190 102 49 39 Arsène Wenger 178 82 41 55 José Mourinho 145 77 35 33 Louis van Gaal 95 57 17 21 Jürgen Klopp 100 56 15 29 Rafael Benítez 95 53 21 21

Which coaches have taken charge of the most UEFA Champions League games?

Guardiola is one of only eight coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93, with Ancelotti the only active manager still above him.

COACH PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST Carlo Ancelotti 194 110 43 41 Sir Alex Ferguson 190 102 49 39 Arsène Wenger 178 82 41 55 Pep Guardiola 162 104 33 25 José Mourinho 145 77 35 33 Mircea Lucescu 115 37 26 52 Massimiliano Allegri 100 45 26 29 Jürgen Klopp 100 56 15 29

*Group stage to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93

Last updated: 01/11/23