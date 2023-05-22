UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League final referee: Szymon Marciniak handed Istanbul honour

Monday, May 22, 2023

Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee the 2023 UEFA Champions League League final between Manchester City and Inter.

Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee the 2023 UEFA Champions League League final between Manchester City and Inter, to be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday 10 June. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET (22:00 local time).

Marciniak has taken charge of eight UEFA Champions League matches this season, including the semi-final second leg between City and Real Madrid. This will be his first UEFA Champions League final as referee, after serving as the fourth official in 2018.

The 42-year-old also officiated the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France in Qatar last December.

Marciniak will be assisted by compatriots Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz. The fourth official, Istvan Kovacs, is from Romania. The VAR role has been assigned to Tomasz Kwiatkowski, also from Poland, and he will be aided by compatriot Bartosz Frankowski and Marco Fritz from Germany.

2023 UEFA Champions League final refereeing team

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Assistants: Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz (both POL)
Fourth official: Istvan Kovacs (ROM)
Reserve assistant: Vasile Florin Marinescu (ROM)
VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
Assistant VAR: Bartosz Frankowski (POL)
VAR Support: Marco Fritz (GER)

