Champions League games of the season: Which is your favourite?

The UEFA Champions League always delivers memorable action across the campaign and the 2022/23 season has been no different. UEFA.com has chosen ten games that we think stood out above all the rest. Which of these is your pick, though? Watch the highlights from each match and vote for your favourite below.

Highlights: Barcelona 3-3 Inter

This pulsating, six-goal thriller left Xavi Hernández's charges on the brink of a group stage exit for the second season in succession – despite two late equalisers from Robert Lewandowski. Ousmane Dembélé tapped in the opener for the home side, only for Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martínez to turn the game on its head. Robin Gosens restored the visitors' lead in the 89th minute after Lewandowski had made it 2-2, before the Poland striker levelled again in the second minute of injury time.

Must-see moment: Martínez's effort strikes both posts before crossing the line.

Highlights: Benfica 4-3 Juventus

The Eagles survived a late Juventus comeback to clinch their place in the last 16 and eliminate the Old Lady at the group stage for the first time since 2013/14. Moise Kean cancelled out António Silva's opener for the hosts, but a João Mário penalty and efforts from Rafa Silva either side of half-time put Benfica 4-1 ahead. Although Arkadiusz Milik and Weston McKennie then set up a tense finale, the home side held on.

Must-see moment: Rafa Silva's cheeky first goal puts Benfica on course for the knockout stage.

Highlights: Atlético 2-2 Leverkusen

Yannick Carrasco missed a penalty in the ninth minute of added time as Atleti's hopes of reaching the last 16 came to an end on Matchday 5. The hosts needed a win to keep alive their aspirations, but goals from Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi – either side of a Carrasco equaliser – put the Bundesliga club ahead at half-time. Rodrigo De Paul restored parity for the second time in the match, but Lukas Hradecky saved Carrasco's last-minute spot kick and Saúl Ñíguez headed the rebound against the crossbar in an astonishing climax.

Must-see moment: Atleti are denied at the death by last-ditch Leverkusen defending.

Highlights: Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid

Holders Madrid slipped to their first defeat of the campaign as Leipzig's rousing display boosted their hopes of a last-16 berth. Quickfire strikes from Joško Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku gave the hosts a two-goal advantage, but Vinícius Júnior reduced the arrears as half-time approached. Timo Werner then made it 3-1 with nine minutes remaining, rendering Rodrygo's added-time penalty a mere consolation.

Must-see moment: Nkunku's first-half strike crashes in off the underside of the bar.

Highlights: Marseille 1-2 Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's late winner confirmed Spurs' place in the knockout stage and ended OM's European ambitions. Chancel Mbemba's opener on the stroke of half-time left the visitors staring at the prospect of elimination, but Clément Lenglet restored parity. As Marseille pushed for the winner which they needed to advance, Højbjerg broke clear in the final seconds to seal top spot in Group D for Antonio Conte's team.

Must-see moment: Højbjerg's winning goal sparks wild celebrations among the visitors.

Highlights: Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Benfica struck five times in the final 31 minutes to pip Paris to first place in Group H. Tjaronn Chery's penalty cancelled out Gonçalo Ramos's opener, but Petar Musa, Álex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva and Henrique Araújo all netted before João Mário completed the scoring in added time. That last strike meant Benfica finished level with the French club on points, head-to-head record, goal difference and goals scored, yet their tally of nine away goals to Paris's six clinched top spot.

Must-see moment: João Mário's late strike seals first place for Benfica.

Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (round of 16 first leg)

Highlights: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

The Anfield cauldron was bubbling away when Jürgen Klopp's men leapt into a 2-0 lead inside 14 minutes of this round of 16 opener through Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah, but Madrid then tore up the script. Vinícius Júnior spearheaded the stunning turnaround with two goals before the interval and Éder Militão's header just after half-time ensured the hosts could not clear their heads. Karim Benzema added another two as five goals in 47 minutes all but decided the tie.

Must-see moment: Benzema's poise and precision as he effortlessly stroked in the fifth Madrid goal.

Man City 7-0 Leipzig (round of 16 second leg)

Highlights: Man City 7-0 Leipzig

Erling Haaland set several new goalscoring landmarks across the course of an astonishing first season in a City shirt, but equalling the record of five goals in a Champions League game during this round of 16 decider may even have surprised the relentless Norwegian striker himself. His quintet came in a remarkable 36-minute spell, the feat only punctuated when İlkay Gündoğan made it 4-0 early in the second half. Kevin De Bruyne capped a special evening for Pep Guardiola's men.

Must-see moment: The look of near disbelief on Haaland's face as he wheeled away after his fifth goal.

Highlights: Inter 1-0 Milan

Inter came flying out of the blocks and took the lead with eight minutes gone when Hakan Çalhanoğlu's corner towards the far post was met by the alert Edin Džeko, who brilliantly volleyed past Mike Maignan. It was 2-0 three minutes later, Federico Dimarco's low cross brilliantly left by Lautaro Martínez leaving Henrikh Mkhitaryan to run through and fire in. The Nerazzurri's lightning-fast start only served to amp up an already incredible San Siro atmosphere; there was no way back for Milan.

Must-see moment: Džeko's technique for his goal was simply impeccable – at 37 years 54 days, he became the second-oldest player to score in the semi-finals of the competition.

Highlights: Man City 4-0 Real Madrid

This was some performance. City dominated possession from the off and were 2-0 to the good by half-time thanks to two goals from Bernardo Silva, the first a particularly fine finish to a characteristically slick move. City's dominance was such that not even Madrid could do what Madrid do – there was no route back into this one. Manuel Akanji and Julián Álvarez iced the cake in the closing 15 minutes.

Must-see moment: Even Guardiola took a second to enjoy this display, turning to the crowd, raising his arms and clenching his fists after his team went 3-0 ahead. What a way to bring up a century of Champions League victories.