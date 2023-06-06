Anitta and Burna Boy to co-headline 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®

Brazilian superstar Anitta and multi-platinum selling Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy will be the headliners at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®, with Alesso confirmed as special guest.

Born in Rio, the 30-year-old scored her first No1 hit in Brazil with Zen in 2013. A major star across Latin America, the multilingual Anitta is increasingly a global phenomenon, entertaining substantial audiences in the United States, Europe and beyond.

"I can't wait to co-headline alongside Burna Boy," she said. "We're going to bring an unmissable show to fans in the stadium and around the world, so make sure to tune in on 10 June – you won't want to miss this!"

Known for his global chart-topping hits Last Last and It's Plenty, Burna Boy will bring his energy and signature soulful vibes of afrobeats to millions of fans before the biggest club fixture in football gets under way.

"As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn't get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League," said Burna Boy. "That's why I'm so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year's final. Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I'll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world isn't ready for what we have in store!"

Swedish sensation Alesso will join the duo on stage as special guest. He and Anitta previously collaborated on their 2017 song Is That for Me.