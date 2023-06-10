Official Champions League final PlayStation® Player of the Match: Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been named named PlayStation® Player of the Match for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

Inter did well to neutralise City's attacking players for much of the final in Istanbul, but having helped to maintain his side's shape in defensive midfield, Rodri stepped up to curl in what proved to be the winning goal on 68 minutes.

UEFA's Technical Observer panel said: "Came up with the winning goal in a game with few chances and his involvement for City between the boxes was essential to have a balanced team."

Rodri added: "I'm emotional, this is a dream come true. In recent years we've been so close. It wasn't easy, what a team we faced; the way they defended, the way they counterattacked. We deserve to celebrate!"

Player of the Match: Rodri highlights

Player of the Match in previous finals

2022: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

2021: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

2019: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)

2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)

2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2010: Diego Milito (Inter Milan)

2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)

2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

2006: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

2004: Deco (Porto)

2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)

2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)