2022/23 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season: Erling Haaland tops Technical Observer selection

The top ten goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Erling Haaland's acrobatic late winner for Manchester City against former club Dortmund impressing the most to win Goal of the Season.

Two flowing Paris Saint-Germain goals took second and third spots. Kylian Mbappé's volley at home to Juventus following Neymar's improvised assist was second (one of two top-ten entries for the Frenchman against the Italian side), ahead of Lionel Messi's smart finish following intricate build-up away to Benfica.

2022/23 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season

1 Erling Haaland (Man City 2-1 Dortmund) – Matchday 2, 14/09/2022

2 Kylian Mbappé (Paris 2-1 Juventus) – Matchday 1, 06/09/2022

3 Lionel Messi (Benfica 1-1 Paris) – Matchday 3, 05/09/2022

4 Darwin Núñez (Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid) – Round of 16, 21/02/2023

5 Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa) – Matchday 1, 06/09/2022

6 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid 1-1 Man City) – Semi-finals, 09/05/2023

7 Kevin De Bruyne (Real Madrid 1-1 Man City﻿) – Semi-finals, 09/05/2023

8 Kylian Mbappé (Juventus 1-2 Paris) – Matchday 6, 02/11/2022

9 Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea) – Round of 16, 15/02/2023

10 Rodri (Man City 3-0 Bayern) – Quarter-finals, 11/04/2023