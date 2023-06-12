UEFA Champions League qualifying explained: Dates, how it works

Six teams qualify for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage via qualifying.

UEFA.com explains how it works and when it all takes place.

Teams involved (4)

4 automatic entrants

Dates

Draw: 13 June 2023

Semi-finals: 27 June 2023

Final: 30 June 2023

How does it work?

The preliminary round is a mini-tournament consisting of semi-finals on 27 June and a final on 30 June, all one-off matches to be played in Iceland. The preliminary round winners progress to the first qualifying round. The other three teams transfer to the Champions Path of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

First qualifying round

Teams involved (30)

29 automatic entrants

1 preliminary round winner

Dates

Draw: 20 June 2023

First legs: 11/12 July 2023

Second legs: 18/19 July 2023

How does it work?

From the first qualifying round onwards, ties are played over two legs. The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round (Champions Path). Defeated sides switch to the Champions Path of the Europa Conference League, with 13 transferring to the﻿ second qualifying round and two receiving a bye to the third qualifying round.

Second qualifying round

Teams involved (24)

9 automatic entrants

15 first qualifying round winners

Dates

Draw: 21 June 2023

First legs: 25/26 July 2023

Second legs: 1/2 August 2023

How does it work?

The second qualifying round is divided into two paths:

• The Champions Path features five automatic entrants and the 15 first qualifying winners.

• The League Path features four automatic entrants.

Winners of the two-legged ties advance to the third qualifying round of their respective path. Beaten sides transfer to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, with Champions Path losers joining the Champions Path and League Path losers the Main Path.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved (20)

8 automatic entrants

12 second qualifying round winners

Dates

Draw: 24 July 2023

First legs: 8/9 August 2023

Second legs: 15 August 2023

How does it work?

The third qualifying round is divided into two paths:

• The Champions Path features two automatic entrants and ten second qualifying round winners.

• The League Path features six automatic entrants and two second qualifying round winners.

Winners of the two-legged ties advance to the play-off round of their respective path. Beaten sides transfer to the Europa League. Those in the Champions Path switch to the respective path of the Europa League play-off round; League Path losers enter the group stage.

Play-off round

Teams involved (12)

2 automatic entrants

10 third qualifying round winners

Dates

Draw: 7 August 2023

First legs: 22/23 August 2023

Second legs: 29/30 August 2023

How does it work?

The play-off round is divided into two paths:

• The Champions Path features two automatic entrants and six third qualifying round winners.

• The League Path features four third qualifying round winners.

Winners of the six two-legged ties advance to the Champions League group stage to join the 26 teams given direct entry. Losing sides transfer into the Europa League group stage.