2025 UEFA Champions League final: Munich Football Arena

History will be made when the final of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League – the most prestigious club competition in world football – takes place at the Munich Football Arena.

The highlight of European football's club calendar returns to the German city for the first time since 2012.

Munich Football Arena's history

The Munich Football Arena took less than three years to build from start to finish, and was completed on 30 April 2005. It was conceived following a referendum in October 2001, when 65.8% of Munich's citizens voted to construct a new arena rather than regenerate the Olympiastadion, venue for the 1972 summer Olympic Games.

Located on Werner-Heisenberg-Allee – named after famous German atomic physicist and 1932 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Werner Heisenberg – and built by local rivals Bayern München and 1860 München, the Munich Football Arena was opened in May 2005, although Bayern have since taken full ownership of the stadium.

The ground staged the 2006 FIFA World Cup opening match between Germany and Costa Rica before hosting three further group fixtures as well as a round of 16 tie and France's semi-final win against Portugal.

The stadium has seen its fair share of drama since it first opened for business, not least the final of the 2012 Champions League when Chelsea defied home advantage to beat Bayern on penalties.

The Munich Football Arena held three UEFA EURO 2020 group matches, all involving Germany, plus eventual winners Italy's 2-1 quarter-final victory against Belgium.

Since it is a venue for UEFA EURO 2024, it is the first stadium in history to host games in consecutive UEFA European Championships. Its capacity for that tournament will be 66,000.

The stadium's transparent outer wall is composed of foil panels which are lit from the inside and can change colour depending on who is playing.

The Olympiastadion hosted three European Champion Clubs' Cup finals. Trevor Francis's strike earned Nottingham Forest victory against Malmö in 1979 and there was also only one goal in it 14 years later when Marseille beat AC Milan to claim the inaugural UEFA Champions League title. In 1997, two Karl-Heinz Riedle efforts set Borussia Dortmund on course for a 3-1 win against Juventus.

2024/25 Champions League dates

The 2025 Champions League final takes place on Saturday 31 May 2025. It will be culmination of the 70th season of Europe's elite club competition and the 33rd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League.

What do the Champions League winners get?

The UEFA Champions League trophy stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg. "It may not be an artistic masterpiece, but everybody in football is keen to get their hands on it," said creator Jürg Stadelmann.

The winners will earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

They will also gain a place in the league stage phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

